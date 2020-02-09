Advertisement

SYRACUSE, NY. – Kiara Lewis scored 24 points and Syracuse ended Louisville with a 59-51 win on Sunday.

Syracuse (12-11, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who defeated Boston College on Thursday evening, gave coach Quentin Hillsman his 300th career win.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 12 points for the Orange and Emily Engstler ended with eight points and nine rebounds.

Louisville (21: 3: 10: 2) had a 67: 59 home loss to Florida State 17 on Thursday evening. The Cardinals shot 34.4% against the Seminoles and had similar problems against the Orange.

Louisville has dropped to 20-2 in the past three seasons at the Conference Road Games, with the only other loss to Notre Dame # 1 just over a year ago. The Cardinals had not lost any games since February 2017.

Jazmine Jones led Louisville with 15 points. Dana Evans had 13 points in 4-of-17 shooting and Kylee Shook had five points and 13 rebounds.

Louisville, who led the ACC with 45.7%, ended his game with the lowest score of the season with 19 out of 54 points and 35.2%.

After Evans scored 3 against 15 at the start of the second round, the Orange ended the period with a 15: 5 run and a 30:20 lead at half time. Lewis started the key stretch with a 3 from above and ended it with a floater in the lane on the summer.

Evans and Jessica Laemmie made the Cardinals score a three at the start of the third round against 30-26, but Lewis responded to the orange. After Bionca Dunham hit a jumper to reduce Syracuse’s lead to 34-30, Lewis countered with a driving delay in traffic. When Jones converted a follow, Lewis responded to the shot clock buzzer with a 3 from the top of the button and their last-minute layup gave the Orange a 41:32 lead over the fourth quarter.

Hard start

In the first five minutes of the game, the teams shot 3 out of 13 with 10 sales. They settled down and shot nine of the next 15 shots while the orange led 15-12 after one.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Louisville came top of the ACC with 16.4 templates per game and was second with 1.17 in the ratio of templates to sales. The cardinals ended up with nine assists and 22 sales and committed 24 personal fouls at 14 for the Orange.

Syracuse: The Orange have 3-5 games against national teams this season, including a 62-58 loss to the Cardinals who opened Conference Play in late December.

NEXT

Louisville: Travel to North Carolina State on Thursday evening.

Syracuse: Travel to North Carolina on Thursday evening.

___

More AP Women’s College Basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

