Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 1:00 AM EST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After the 73rd draw, freshman Brycen Goodine scored a rebound in less than two seconds, helping Syracuse to win a 75-73 win over Wake Forest.

Syracuse secured an eight-point advantage at half-time. Sophomore Buddy Boeheim scored four threes in the first 12 minutes. Freshman Quincy Guerrier sparked off the bench in the first 20 minutes and scored 10 points.

SU opened the second half with 8: 0 and increased to 16. With 10:46 Buddy Boeheim connected his fifth half of the game and brought the Orange with 61: 51 in the lead.

Wake Forest replied with an 18-4 run. Chaundee Brown’s knight gave the Demon Deacons a 69-65 lead.

Syracuse then scored the next four points and scored the 69th. With 1:36, SU would force Wake Forest sales, while Buddy Boeheim on the other end scored the 71-70 lead for Syracuse.

Elijah Hughes, who was 73 and less than 15 seconds away, would miss a three, but Jessie Edwards was there to give Goodine a tip for the basket in which the game was won.

Buddy Boeheim was the playful leader with 23 points. Elijah Hughes added 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Marek Dolezaj, Bourama Sidibe and Quincy Guerrier all fouled. The trio combined for 22 points and 15 personal fouls.

Syracuse improved 14 and 9 overall (7-5 ​​in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Tuesday night as they battle North Carolina State at the dome.

