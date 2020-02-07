Advertisement

Posted: Feb 7, 2020

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 2:30 p.m. EST

(American Heart Association)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Central New York celebrates National Wear Red Day on Friday to raise awareness and resources for cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association of the Go Red for Women Movement thanked CNY companies, organizations and schools for supporting the National Wear Red Day.

In Syracuse, representatives from AHA and St. Joseph’s Health joined the city of Syracuse and the Onondaga district to celebrate the day.

“Our goal today is to help us break the silence and change the impact of the devastating effects of heart disease on our families, communities, and women in particular,” said Kate Rolf, chair of Go Red for Women. “One in three. That is the price that women pay for cardiovascular diseases. Every third woman dies of cardiovascular diseases. That is a third of our mothers, sisters and friends. It is time to change that fact. ”

According to the American Heart Association press release, heart disease is the number one killer of women.

There are 11 buildings and landmarks in Syracuse that glow red or have red decorations to spread the message for the National Wear Red Day.

Barclay Damon Tower

Crouse Hospital Clocktower

KeyBank

Loretto

National Network

Onondaga Community College

St. Joseph’s Hospital health center

Syracuse City Hall

Syracuse University: Language Hall and Hendrick Chapel

Upstate Medical University Weiskotten Hall

