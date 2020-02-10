Advertisement

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 06:51 PM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 00:54 EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Thousands of people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise are quarantined off the coast of Japan in Yokohama for 14 days.

Among others, Cheryl and Paul Molesky from Syracuse are on board.

Monday night, the couple only spoke to NewsChannel 9 about what happened to them over Skype.

Their dream trip through Asia started as beautifully as they hoped, but their vacation is far from what they had planned.

“Our 15-day cruise ended a little earlier than we had to go to Yokohama for the coronavirus to have the Japanese Health Department examine us,” said Cheryl and Paul.

On February 4, Diamond Princess’ turnaround was postponed to allow Japanese health authorities to review the health of all guests and crew on board according to Princess Cruises.

After review by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the cruise line had to cancel Diamond Princess’ next two trips.

Princess Cruises confirmed that 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members are on board. The inspection confirmed a total of 135 positive cases of the corona virus on the Diamond Princess cruise.

“We have to stay in our room. That came from the Japanese government and goes to the captain of the ship and the captain of the ship passes it on to us, ”they said.

The couple do their best to maintain a positive attitude and stay strong for each other.

“It won’t keep us healthy if we worry. I mean we can’t do anything about it. We don’t know what’s going to happen every day. At this point, we don’t even know how we’ll get home. But all we can do is go with the flow and try to be happy while we’re here, “Cheryl explained.

It’s not the planned vacation, but it’s a trip that Cheryl and Paul will never forget. You remain confident that you will soon be healthy and safe at home.

The couple uses YouTube to inform their family, friends and the community about the extraordinary circumstances in which they find themselves. Click here to see your trip.

