Syracuse Hancock International Airport expects 10% more travelers for the winter break

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Regional Airport Agency says Syracuse Hancock International Airport will experience a 10% increase in travelers during the winter break.

According to SRAA, 59 flights have been added, compared to the same time last year, and Saturday, February 15 and Saturday, February 22 will be dates for travelers.

“Given our traffic forecasts, we’re going to overflow parking lots, so we’re encouraging

People to arrive early and have additional time to park and to get through security

Checkpoint, ”said Jason Terreri, airport director.

TSA officials remind travelers to arrive at least two hours earlier to allow time for security clearance before their flights.

