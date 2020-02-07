Advertisement

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 4:37 PM EST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man was arrested in a market on Tuesday after an alleged robbery.

Officers were called to the IBB market on Midland Avenue for a reported robbery.

When they arrived, they spoke to a store clerk who informed them that the shop had just been robbed at gunpoint.

Officials were able to get a description of the suspect, which resulted in someone being stopped on Fage Avenue who matched the description.

The suspect was later identified as Tyshant Bachiller (21) from Syracuse.

According to the police, Bachiller tried to get rid of the revenue stolen from the market and the apparent revolver.

Officers later found that it was not a firearm, but a realistic-looking BB weapon.

Bachiller was charged with the second degree of robbery and taken to the judicial center.

