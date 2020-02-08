Advertisement

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 3:19 PM EST

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 3:47 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Mets announced Saturday that Chad Kreuter will be the new manager for the upcoming 2020 season.

The news comes about a month after the Mets hired Brian Schneider as their new manager. Schneider was promoted to the major leagues on Friday to become a quality control trainer at the New York Mets.

Advertisement

Kreuter was primarily promoted by the New York Mets Advanced-A subsidiary to fill the leadership position in Syracuse. He has been the manager of the Advanced-A team since 2017.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the Mets gave me to lead their Triple-A team,” said Kreuter. “One of the cool things on this occasion is the chance to manage players in Syracuse, which I’ve also managed in St. Lucie in the past three years. I hear a lot of great things about Syracuse with the stadium renovations, the fans and both the coaches and the front office staff. The Mets are determined to put a strong team on the pitch and I’m happy to lead this team this season. “

2020 is Kreuters fourth season in the Mets organization.

Before joining Mets, Kreuter worked as a manager for Modesto Nuts in 2006. The Nuts are an Advanced A subsidiary of the Colorado Rockies. From 2007 to 2010, Kreuter was also the head baseball coach of the University of Southern California Trojan. Most recently, he was field coordinator for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2011.

In his active time, Kreuter was an eye-catcher for seven different Major League teams that played from 1988 to 2003.

Kreuter’s promotion is the latest move in the Mets coaching carousel since firing Carlos Beltran for his role in the Houston Astros fraud scandal.

The Syracuse Mets open the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9th, before their home game on Friday, April 17th, against the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. For ticket information, go to SyracuseMets.com or call 315-474-7833.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Advertisement