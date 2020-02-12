Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 8:45 PM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 11:41 pm EST

Photo credit: NEWS10

CITY OF CAMILLUS, NJ (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse police are continuing to investigate an incident in Camillus that happened Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Around 8:30 p.m. Syracuse police searched for a suspect who had committed a crime in the city of Syracuse.

The officers found the suspect in the Walmart parking lot. When they tried to stop the suspect, he drove off and crashed into his vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found the suspect with a gunshot wound that appeared to have inflicted self.

The suspect was taken to the Upstate University hospital, where he was seriously injured, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

The chief of police in Camillus, Thomas Winn, told NewsChannel 9 the following:

“This is an investigation by the Syracuse police. Any comment will come from them. However, I can report that the security of the public in Camillus is not at risk. “

No officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement