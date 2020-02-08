Advertisement

The Syrian army took control of the strategic northwestern intersection city of Saraqeb on Saturday in the last win of a week offensive against the last major rebel bastion in Idlib.

“Army units now exercise complete control over the city of Saraqeb,” reported the state television, over images of the city’s streets abandoned after weeks of bombing.

It said that Syrian troops were combing the area for landmines and explosives left by the jihadists and allied rebels.

Syrian troops move through the province of Idlib to Saraqeb, a strategic crossroad town in the sights of commanders of the government Photo: SANA / –

Saraqeb is the second major highway city that has been recaptured by government forces in the last two weeks, after the rebels were pushed out of Maaret al Numan last month.

Weeks of intense air strikes and bruising on the ground have emptied entire cities in the Idlib region and sent hundreds of thousands to flee.

According to the United Nations, the violence has displaced 586,000 people and killed more than 300 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights based in Great Britain.

The fighting in the province of Idlib has sent hundreds of thousands of fleeing civilians onto the road in search of relative security closer to the Turkish border Photo: AFP / AAREF WATAD

Saraqeb is a strategic prize for the government that wants to take back control of two major highways that meet in the city.

The M5 motorway connects the capital with the second city of Aleppo. It is the longest highway in Syria and runs from the Jordanian border in the south.

The Observatory said on Friday that the government forces controlled the full size of the M5 in Idlib province.

Only a part of 30 kilometers (20 miles) in neighboring Aleppo now remains in the hands of the rebels.

Saraqeb is located at the intersection with the M4, the main east-west highway in Idlib that connects Aleppo with the Mediterranean port city of Latakia, a government bastion.

After a series of advances since the Russian intervention in 2015, the government now controls more than 70 percent of Syrian territory.

The conflict has killed more than 380,000 people since it broke out in 2011.

