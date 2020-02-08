Advertisement

The Syrian army took command of a strategic city in the northwest of the intersection on Saturday, the last win in a week offensive against the last major rebel bastion in Idlib.

The advance on Saraqeb came shortly after Turkey had sent additional troops to the region and threatened to react if its military observation posts in Idlib, set up under a ceasefire in 2018, were attacked.

“Army units now exercise complete control over the city of Saraqeb,” reported the state television with images of the city streets, abandoned after weeks of bombing.

Since December, government forces with Russian support have carried out a destructive attack on the Idlib region and taken back city after city, despite warnings from rebel ally Turkey to stop.

Syrian troops move through the province of Idlib to Saraqeb, a strategic crossroad town in the sights of commanders of the government Photo: SANA / –

The violence has killed more than 300 civilians and some 586,000 on the run for relative security closer to the Turkish border.

The United Nations and aid organizations have called for an end to hostilities and warned that the exodus is likely to cause one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the nearly nine-year war.

But President Bashar al-Assad’s troops have continued.

Saraqeb is a strategic prize for the government because it wants to take control of the M4 and M5 motorways that meet in the city.

The M5, the longest highway in Syria, connects the second city of Aleppo with Damascus and goes south to the Jordanian border.

The fighting in the province of Idlib has sent hundreds of thousands of fleeing civilians onto the road in search of relative security closer to the Turkish border Photo: AFP / AAREF WATAD

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Great Britain, said on Friday that government forces were in control of the entire M5 in Idlib province.

Only a part of 15 kilometers (9 miles), southwest of the city of Aleppo, remains in rebel hands.

The regime was ready to regain more of the road on Saturday after it had conquered the area of ​​Al-Eis in the province of Aleppo south of the city after fighting with rebels and jihadists, according to the Observatory.

Al-Eis, overlooking the M5, found itself in 2016 on a front where fierce fighting took place between the regime and its opponents.

The government’s offensive has bombed and abandoned entire parts of the towns in the province of Idlib. Photo: AFP / Omar HAJ KADOUR

Syrian troops moving north to Idlib joined forces with their comrades pushing south of Aleppo near Al-Eis, state news agency SANA said.

The two units recently carried out separate battles in the Aleppo countryside and southern Idlib, but have now been merged for the first time while driving north along the M5 motorway.

A few months ago Saraqeb had about 110,000 inhabitants, says the Observatory.

But weeks of deadly bombing by the government and ally Russia has leveled a large part of the city and its inhabitants fled north toward the Turkish border.

A Turkish military convoy reaches the Syrian village of Al-Mastumah, about seven kilometers south of Idlib, the largest city of the rebel pocket. Photo: AFP / AAREF WATAD

About three million people, half of whom have been displaced by the devastating war in Syria, live in the remaining rebel area.

About 50,000 hunters are also in the shrinking bag, many of them jihadists, but the majority of allied rebels, according to the Observatory estimates.

With the recapture of Saraqeb, slightly more than half of the province of Idlib remains in rebel hands, along with fuses from the neighboring provinces of Aleppo and Latakia.

Turkey, which already houses around 3.7 million Syrian refugees and is afraid of a new influx, has called on Damascus to stop its Idlib campaign.

Tensions between them increased on Monday after a rare attack between the regime and Turkish forces in Idlib killed more than 20 people on both sides.

Turkey has since sent reinforcements to northwestern Syria, accusing Damascus of Ankara of trying to hinder its advance.

According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, Ankara has sent more than 350 command and ammunition vehicles since Friday to strengthen its observation posts in Idlib.

A Turkish security source said the only mission of the troops was to strengthen the 12 existing posts set up in the context of a deal with Russia in 2018, aimed at preventing a major struggle and a resulting humanitarian crisis.

Turkey says that three of its outposts, all in the southeastern part of Idlib, are surrounded by the Syrian army.

The Observatory said that all Turkish reinforcements were deployed on outposts behind the front line north of Saraqeb.

“They have formed a buffer that blocks further progress of the regime in Idlib,” said Observatory Rami Abdul Rahman.

Some Turkish troops were seen en route to a military airport in the Taftanaz area, 16 kilometers north of Saraqeb, an AFP correspondent said.

Others were deployed on a military base south of the city of Idlib.

Turkey has threatened to respond if one of its posts is attacked.

“Our observation posts in Idlib continue to perform their duties and are able to protect themselves with the weapons and equipment they possess,” the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

“In the case of a new attack, a correct response will be given in the strongest way, based on the right of self-defense.”

