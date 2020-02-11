Advertisement

Tensions escalated Tuesday between the Syrian regime and rebel-backer Turkey when a Syrian military helicopter was shot down and warned Ankara for a “heavy price” for any attack on its forces.

The new attack, one day after the shelling of the regime killing five Turkish troops, came when government forces fighting rebels in northwestern Syria took full control of a major highway between the four largest cities in the country.

The advance marked a new step in President Bashar al-Assad’s campaign to recapture the last sack of Syria held by rebels, where nearly 700,000 civilians have fled since December in the largest exodus since the start of the war.

Advertisement

Syrian government forces deployed on the Damascus-Aleppo main road, as they are gaining full control of the strategic route for the first time since 2012 Photo: AFP / –

Shortly after the M5 motorway was recaptured, a missile attack on a Syrian regime helicopter in Idlib province, killing both pilots, said an AFP correspondent and a war monitor.

Syrian state news agency SANA confirmed the downing of the plane and the killing of the crew, and said it was caused by a rocket fired from a part of Idlib where rebels supported by Turkey operate.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Great Britain, said the helicopter was hit by a rocket fired by Turkish troops, although Ankara did not claim any responsibility.

Recapturing the government over the entire length of the Damascus-Aleppo main road is the last win in its advance against the last rebel-held bag of Syria in the northwestern region of Idlib Photo: AFP / –

An AFP correspondent saw the bodies of the two pilots and the mutilated remains of the helicopter at the crash site near the village of Qaminas, southeast of the city of Idlib.

Regime later forces sheltered areas near a Turkish observation post in the same village, according to the Observatory and an AFP correspondent who saw plumes of smoke rise after a major fiery explosion.

The Observatory said the attack killed at least three people, but it was unclear whether they were Syrian rebels or Turkish troops.

Behind the frontline rebel hunters are about three million increasingly desperate civilians. Photo: AFP / Omar HAJ KADOUR

Turkey, which has deployed troops at various locations in northern Syria, continues to support rebel groups that fight the Assad regime or act as proxies against Kurdish troops.

Together with ally Russia, it is the most important foreign broker in Northern Syria, but a 2018 deal aimed at averting a major offensive failed.

A Turkish military convoy passes the city of Binnish in the province of Idlib on its way to reinforce observation posts in north-west Syria under a ceasefire in 2018 Photo: AFP / Muhammad HAJ KADOUR

On Tuesday, Erdogan said that Turkish troops would continue to respond to attacks by the Syrian regime.

“The more they attack … our soldiers, they will pay a very, very heavy price,” he told a television ceremony in Ankara.

Erdogan said he would reveal his next steps on Wednesday.

The Syrian army hit back in a later statement that it was “ready to respond to the aggressions of the occupied Turkish army,” and accused Ankara of targeting its positions with missiles.

Map with the province of Idlib in Syria, Turkish observation posts, the regime’s offensive and the re-conquering of the M5 strategic highway Photo: AFP / STAFF

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would work with Turkey on the response to Monday’s attack.

“The ongoing attacks by the Assad regime and Russia must stop,” Pompeo said on Twitter.

He said he had sent the American Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey to Turkey “to coordinate steps to respond to this destabilizing attack.”

Earlier Tuesday, for the first time since 2012, the Syrian regime forces took full control of the main M5 motorway by jihadists and allied rebels in the northwest.

This highway connects the capital Damascus with the second city of Aleppo via Homs and Hama, and has been an important target for the government, as it is trying to restore a distressing economy.

The recapture also helps to secure Aleppo, the country’s former industrial hub, which is still sporadically rocket-fired by rebellious rebel groups.

In the city of Idlib on Tuesday, Syrian air force strikes have killed at least 12 civilians, the Observatory said.

According to the monitor, half of the dead were minors.

Turkey, which already accommodates more than three million refugees, fears a massive new influx from Syria and has closed its border to the new displaced persons in Idlib.

The exodus, which has seen endless convoys of families with their mattresses on trucks through the war-torn province, is the largest of the nine-year conflict, the UN said Tuesday.

“In just 10 weeks since December 1, about 690,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Idlib and the surrounding areas,” said a spokesperson for the Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office.

“This is, according to our first analysis, the largest number of displaced persons in a single period since the Syrian crisis began almost nine years ago,” said David Swanson.

The Idlib region is a dead end for hundreds of thousands of people who were forced to flee or were evacuated from the former rebel possession elsewhere in Syria.

Some have moved four times or more since the beginning of the war, but they can’t go anywhere after Idlib, with the Turkish border in the north and the government forces in the other three directions.

“Existing camps and settlements of internally displaced persons are overcrowded and housing in existing homes is becoming scarce,” the UN refugee agency said Tuesday.

. [TagsToTranslate] syria

Advertisement