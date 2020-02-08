Advertisement

The Syrian army took command of a strategic city in the northwest of the intersection on Saturday, the last win in a week offensive against the last major rebel bastion in Idlib.

The advance on Saraqeb came shortly after Turkey sent additional troops to the region and threatened to respond if one of its military observation posts in Idlib, set up under a ceasefire in 2018, was attacked.

“Army units now exercise complete control over the city of Saraqeb,” reported the state television, about images of the city streets, abandoned after weeks of bombing.

Since December, government forces have committed a blistering attack against the Idlib region with Russian support, re-taking city after city despite warnings from rebel ally Turkey to withdraw.

Syrian troops move through the province of Idlib to Saraqeb, a strategic crossroad town in the sights of commanders of the government Photo: SANA / –

The violence has killed more than 300 civilians and sent some 586,000 fleeing civilians onto the road in search of relative security closer to the Turkish border.

The United Nations and aid organizations have called for an end to hostilities and warned that the extent of the exodus could cause one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the nearly nine-year war.

But the troops of President Bashar al-Assad have continued their advance.

Saraqeb is a strategic prize for the government because it wants to take back control of the M4 and M5 motorways that meet in the city.

The fighting in the province of Idlib has sent hundreds of thousands of fleeing civilians onto the road in search of relative security closer to the Turkish border Photo: AFP / AAREF WATAD

The M5, the longest highway in Syria, connects the second city of Aleppo with Damascus and continues as far as the Jordanian border in the south.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Great Britain, said on Friday that government forces were in control of the entire M5 in Idlib province.

Only a part of 15 kilometers (9 miles), just southwest of the city of Aleppo, now remains in rebel hands.

The regime on Saturday was ready to reclaim larger sections of the road after it overpowered the area of ​​Al-Eis in southern Aleppo province after fighting with rebels and jihadists, according to the Observatory.

The government’s offensive has bombed and abandoned entire parts of the towns in the province of Idlib. Photo: AFP / Omar HAJ KADOUR

Al-Eis, overlooking the M5, found itself in 2016 on a front where fierce fighting took place between the regime and its opponents.

Only a few months ago Saraqeb had around 110,000 inhabitants, says the Observatory.

But weeks of deadly bombing by the government and its ally Russia has leveled a large part of the city and its inhabitants fled north toward the Turkish border.

About three million people, half of whom have been displaced by the devastating war in Syria, crawl into what is left of the rebel area.

A Turkish military convoy reaches the Syrian village of Al-Mastumah, about seven kilometers south of Idlib, the largest city of the rebel pocket. Photo: AFP / AAREF WATAD

About 50,000 hunters are in the shrinking bag, many of them jihadists but the majority of allied rebels, according to Observatory estimates.

With the recapture of Saraqeb, slightly more than half of the province of Idlib remains in rebel hands, along with fuses from the neighboring provinces of Aleppo and Latakia.

Turkey, which already houses around 3.7 million Syrian refugees and is afraid of a new influx, has called on Damascus to stop its campaign in Idlib.

Tensions between them increased on Monday after a rare attack between the regime and Turkish forces in Idlib killed more than 20 people on both sides.

Turkey has since sent reinforcements to northwestern Syria, accusing Damascus of Ankara of trying to hinder its advance.

According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, Ankara has sent more than 350 command and ammunition vehicles since Friday to strengthen its observation posts in Idlib.

A Turkish security source stressed that the mission of the troops was only to strengthen the 12 existing posts set up in the context of a deal with Russia in 2018, aimed at preventing a major battle and a humanitarian crisis that ensued.

Turkey says that three of its outposts, all in the southeastern part of Idlib, are surrounded by the Syrian army.

The Observatory said that all Turkish reinforcements were deployed on outposts behind the front line north of Saraqeb.

“They have formed a buffer that blocks further progress of the regime in Idlib,” said Observatory Rami Abdul Rahman.

Some Turkish troops were seen en route to a military airport in the Taftanaz area, 16 kilometers north of Saraqeb, an AFP correspondent said.

Others were deployed on a military base south of the city of Idlib.

Turkey has threatened to respond if one of its posts is attacked.

“Our observation posts in Idlib continue to perform their duties and are able to protect themselves with the weapons and equipment they possess,” the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

“In the case of a new attack, a correct response will be given in the strongest way, based on the right of self-defense.”

