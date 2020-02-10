Advertisement

Syrian and Turkish troops exchanged fire on Monday in a new deadly collision in northwestern Syria, where nearly 700,000 people escaped escalating violence in the last major opposition bastion.

Turkey, which supports Syrian rebel groups, said five of its troops were killed by the Syrian regime in Idlib province and that it had “neutralized” 101 Syrian soldiers in response.

It was not possible to verify that claim and neither the Syrian state media nor the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a war monitor, immediately reported casualties among the Syrian army ranks.

Advertisement

The exchange was the second in eight days and took place in the Taftanaz area, where Turkey recently sent troops, the UK-based Observatory said.

Syrian rebel hunters are firing a rocket in northwestern Syria, where fighting with government forces has intensified in recent weeks Photo: AFP / Omar HAJ KADOUR

Regime shelling a week earlier killed eight Turkish soldiers, leading to a deadly response from the Turkish army.

The clashes are putting further pressure on the relations between Damascus and Ankara, while the tension between Russia and Turkey – the most important foreign protagonists of the conflict – is also increasing.

Syrian government forces supported by Moscow have been pressing for more than two months on the last major rebel bastion in northwestern Syria.

Violence in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces has displaced 689,000 people, said David Swanson, spokesman for the United Nations Humanitarian Coordination Office, OCHA.

Syrian hunters with Turkish backs gather in the village of Qaminas, about 6 kilometers southeast of the city of Idlib on February 10, 2020 Photo: AFP / Omar HAJ KADOUR

“The number of displaced persons in this crisis is now getting out of hand,” he told AFP on Monday.

The exodus is one of the largest in the nine-year civil war and threatens to cause one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the conflict.

It has raised the alarm from Turkey, which already houses around 3.7 million Syrian refugees and fears a new influx.

The Turkish defense ministry said the troops attacked on Monday were sent “to reinforce the region with the aim of preventing collisions in Idlib, ensuring our border security and stopping migration and human tragedy”.

Syrian rescuers known as the White Helmets searched for survivors at night after reported air strikes in Abin Semaan village in Aleppo province Photo: AFP / Abdulaziz KETAZ

The ministry warned that Ankara would respond “in the strongest possible way” to any new attack.

In a sign of increasing tensions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Ankara on Monday evening with ministers, army chief and intelligence chief to review the situation in Idlib, the local media said.

Syrian government forces deploy on the Damascus-Aleppo highway Photo: AFP / –

Since Friday, large convoys of vehicles with commandos, tanks and howitzer artillery have strengthened 12 Turkish military posts in Idlib, installed by Ankara, in the context of a 2018 deal with Russia to avert a government offensive.

But the agreement failed to stop the government’s advance, and Turkey said the regime’s forces surrounded three of its outposts.

Fahrettin Altun, the leaders of Erdogan, wrote on Twitter that “Turkey took revenge on the attack to destroy all enemy targets and avenge our fallen troops”.

Erdogan gave Damascus until the end of the month to withdraw from its outposts and urged Russia to convince the regime to stop its offensive.

Since Saturday, a Russian delegation has been in Ankara for talks about Idlib, with further meetings expected on Monday.

The two countries worked closely together despite supporting the opposite sides of the war.

The escalation between Turkey and Damascus comes as an intense bombing raid by the Syrian regime and Russia killed 16 civilians on Monday including 8 children in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, the Observatory said.

That toll included six children among nine civilians who died early in Monday in Russian raids in the village of Abin Semaan in the province of Aleppo.

The regime supported by Russia has launched a fierce offensive in that province to reclaim an important highway.

At the scene of the raids, a rescue worker wore a dead girl in a thick blanket while one of her relatives argued for the body, an AFP correspondent said.

Volunteers shiver at near-freezing temperatures dug on terpen debris, rescue a dust-covered man and a child who was trapped.

The latest air strikes follow a night of heavy bombing by Russia and the regime that had already killed at least 20 civilians in both Idlib and Aleppo provinces, according to the Observatory.

About half of the Idlib province, along with fuses from the neighboring provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, remains outside the control of the government.

Estimates suggest that around 50,000 hunters are in a shrinking bag, including many jihadists from the dominant Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, but especially their rebellious allies.

About three million people live in the area, half of whom have been displaced by violence elsewhere in Syria at least once.

. (TagsToTranslate) syrian

Advertisement