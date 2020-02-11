Advertisement

As expected, US federal judge Victor Marrero today approved T-Mobile’s proposed acquisition of Sprint, valued at $ 26 billion, which would create a dominant third-largest carrier alongside AT&T and Verizon in the United States.

The FCC officially approved the merger in November 2019, but a group of attorneys general filed a cartel suit to block it. States argued that the merger of the two companies was not in the public interest, claiming that this would reduce competition and lead to higher smartphone bills.

However, in his decision, Marrero concluded that “T-Mobile has redefined itself as an outsider in the past decade, causing the two largest players in its industry to make numerous consumer-friendly changes,” referring to AT&T and Verizon Optimism that the merged company can continue this successful business strategy for the foreseeable future.

Following the decision, T-Mobile announced that it is now working with Sprint on the final steps to complete the merger to create the “new T-Mobile,” indicating that the transaction could close in April 2020.

T-Mobile added that it has committed to offering the same or better tariffs at the same or better prices, including 5G, for at least three years.

