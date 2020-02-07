Advertisement

For mobile operators, there is usually a fairly simple trade-off between growth and profit. Price reductions or tempting promotions bring more new customers, but damage profits. Keep prices constant or increase them and profit increases, but more customers can be faulty.

The usual pattern was evident in Verizon’s fourth quarter results, where more customers were attracted but some profits were sacrificed. But surprisingly, T-Mobile’s financial data was missing as the third-placed carrier apparently did the rare trick of attracting more new customers without detracting from its profitability.

On Thursday, T-Mobile announced that in the fourth quarter, 1 million phone customers were added every month, the same growth as a year ago and more than Verizon, AT&T and Sprint combined. At the same time, T-Mobile increased sales by 4% to $ 11.9 billion, while net income increased 17% to $ 751 million.

“We have a long tradition of understanding promotions and learning what it takes to attract real customers who stay with you,” said Mike Sievert, President and Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile, to Fortune. Former Microsoft and AT & T marketing director, who joined T-Mobile in 2013, will take over as CEO of John Legere on May 1, when he retires.

AT&T and Verizon both lowered monthly prices for some of their unlimited data plans in the second half of 2019, while T-Mobile maintained its already cheaper plans. Verizon was also aggressive in offering “buy one, get one free” deals to seduce brokers, while T-Mobile focused more on exchange deals that don’t generate as many new leads but may make customers stay around for a while.

T-Mobile will continue to optimize its offerings in order to remain competitive. This applies not only to the larger mobile phone competitors, but also to the new cable providers Comcast, Altice and Charter, says Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile. “It just depends on what the industry throws at us and what is happening on the market,” says Staneff. “We will continue to customize our playbook to take advantage of this.”

The carrier plans to expand its faster 5G network this year. It already covers an area where 200 million people live, far more than competitors, but at a speed that is not much faster than the current 4G LTE network. This year, we’re expecting a lot more 5G devices and new phones with better capabilities, said Neville Ray, chief technology officer.

“If the popular mega-brand phones support 5G as standard and not just as an option, acceptance will increase significantly,” says Ray. “And that’s something we expect to start pretty early this year.”

T-Mobile’s share price, which had the best mobile performance this year, rose 1% on Friday morning to $ 83.84, less than 50 cents below its all-time high. So far, T-Mobile’s share price rose 7% in 2020, from a 3% drop at Verizon, a 1% drop at AT&T, and an 8% drop at Sprint.

A federal judge in New York is currently reviewing whether the merger of T-Mobile with Sprint worth $ 26.5 billion is possible. Both the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission agreed, but about a dozen prosecutors sued the agreement on the grounds that the combination would reduce competition and lead to higher prices.

Sievert said he and other executives were still optimistic that the judge would approve the merger, but he could only wait now.

“If I told you it was easy to wait for the future ahead, I would be lying,” he says.

