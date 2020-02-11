Advertisement

Sprint Corp. (S) – Get Report shares rose in pre-market trading on Tuesday due to the long-awaited merger with T-Mobile USA (TMU) – Get Report is finally approved by a federal judge on the objections of several attorneys general.

Several media reports published for the first time by the Wall Street Journal suggest that Judge Victor Marrero of the U.S. District Court for South New York could already decide to tie $ 26 billion today, making it the third and fourth largest US mobile operators will be allowed to combine after almost two years of controversy related to competition and price concerns.

“The direct competition between Sprint and T-Mobile has resulted in lower prices, higher quality of service and more features for consumers,” the lawsuit said. “When the merger is completed, the merger will destroy competition between Sprint and T-Mobile.”

Sprint stock rose 68.5% in pre-market trading, which corresponds to an opening price of USD 8.09, while T-Mobile shares rose 7.4% to 90 in expanded trading To switch $ 75.

The merger plans have divided lawmakers and lawyers since they were first announced in April 2018 – despite plans by the two companies to increase spending on 5G and investments in rural telecommunications infrastructure – as the number of national mobile operators increases from four four would be reduced three, possibly leading to broader consumer price increases.

Last year, Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai approved the move and recommended it to his colleagues after both companies promised to build 5G networks nationwide while providing “resilient” rural infrastructure and domestic coverage to improve broadband offerings to its customer base.

However, a group of U.S. senators led by presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren asked the Department of Justice to disclose whether President Donald Trump or one of his White House employees had attempted to intervene in any antitrust issues that could result from the tie

However, the U.S. Department of Justice approved the deal in July after both Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to pay $ 5 billion in prepaid cellular and frequency equipment to Dish Network Corp. for sale (DISH) – Get the report.

