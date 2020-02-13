Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile US (TMU) – Get Report, wants to renegotiate the conditions for the takeover of Sprint by T-Mobile (S) – Retrieve report as Sprint stocks have declined since the 2018 proposal, a sad report.

The renegotiation talks are expected to begin soon, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks would follow a federal judge’s decision this week to approve the merger of the two telecommunications giants over the objections of several attorneys general.

Judge Victor Marrero’s ruling from the U.S. District Court for South New York on the $ 26 billion tie-in enables the third and fourth largest U.S. mobile operators to band together after nearly two years of competition and pricing issues.

“Having been asked to predict the future state of national and local (wireless retail) markets, with and without a merger, and relying on both the evidence in the proceedings and the various legal instruments available, the Court concludes that this is not the case, it is quite likely that this will significantly reduce competition, “wrote Judge Marrero in his 173-page judgment.

“In the past ten years, T-Mobile has redefined itself as an outsider who has caused the two largest players in its industry to make numerous consumer-friendly changes,” wrote the judge. The industry’s two biggest players are Verizon Communications (VZ) – Get report and AT&T (T) – Get the report.

Sprint shares rose 78% on Tuesday, the day the deal was approved by the court, and reclaimed a market value of around $ 15 billion.

TheStreet’s Eric Jhonsa wrote that while there are legitimate concerns about the potential impact of the merger on mobile phone prices, “the deal could ultimately do a lot of good for a US broadband market where competition, pricing, and availability are often far from ideal “.