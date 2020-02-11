Advertisement

Almost two years after the announcement, T-Mobile and Sprint are on the verge of completing their $ 26.5 billion merger to create a third mega player in the U.S. mobile market. On Tuesday, district judge Victor Marrero ruled that the combination would not affect competition and declined a challenge from a dozen attorneys general.

“Our focus is on the price: this long-awaited merger and all the good things it will bring will finally end on April 1, 2020,” said Mike Sievert, president of T-Mobile, who in some cases CEO should be months, said in a statement.

Sprint’s shares rose 74% to $ 8.35 on Tuesday morning, while T-Mobile’s shares rose 11% to $ 93.79.

Advertisement

Under the original merger agreement, each Sprint share would have a value of 0.10256 T-Mobile shares, or approximately $ 9.60 at current prices. However, after some provisions of the agreement expired last year and Sprint’s business deteriorated during the interruption of the contract, both sides indicated that they could renegotiate the price ratio or other terms. Last week, John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, said that such changes would be completed after the court ruled.

The two airlines have promised that the merger will accelerate 5G technology across the country without increasing prices. However, the AGs and some consumer groups fear that the combination, which reduces the number of the main mobile operators from four to three, could ultimately lead to higher prices. Judge Marrero rejected this view because T-Mobile and Sprint had made concessions last year for approval from the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission. The airlines have yet to be approved by the California Public Utility Commission.

This could affect consumers:

T-Mobile is getting much bigger

The combined company, which retains the T-Mobile brand name and is managed by the CEO of T-Mobile, will have around 66 million regular customers per month, comparable to its competitors AT&T and Verizon. This should give the company greater economies of scale. It is equally important that the carriers quickly combine their radio networks and their radio frequency spectrum, especially for 5G. All in all, the combination could put tremendous pressure on AT&T and Verizon, analyst Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson Research wrote on Tuesday.

The combination of networks “enables the new T-Mobile to deal with the most credible threat that Verizons or AT&T’s network rule has ever faced,” Moffett writes. “And a massive advertising campaign for the new T-Mobile can be expected. This will drive net customer growth for New T-Mobile and put pressure on customer growth at Verizon and AT&T. “

A new carrier in the city

In the previous two attempts to reduce the cellular industry to three major cellular providers (when AT&T tried to buy T-Mobile in 2011 and merged as T-Mobile and Sprint in 2014), the Department of Justice lawyers turned against the contracts and brought them about concerns about antitrust law. That would almost have happened again with the current contract – until the Dish Network satellite TV service got into the argument and offered to buy some wireless Airwave licenses from Sprint plus Sprint’s popular prepaid brand Boost Mobile, which has around 9 million subscribers Buy $ 5 billion.

Dish will use these assets to build a new, fourth major mobile operator that will help generate the same level of competition as it did before the merger. Dish, which currently doesn’t offer cellular service, will start with far fewer customer lines than Sprint’s 54 million today.

“Dish will have no difficulty finding customers for its future network, and the Boost acquisition will help fund the expansion of the network,” said New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chapin on Tuesday. “We see more benefits at Dish than any other title in our coverage universe.”

Faster 5G wireless service – and in more places

An important promise that gave T-Mobile and Sprint legal and regulatory approval for the merger was that they could offer new, super-fast 5G mobile services in more places and faster. Even after selling some Airwaves to Dish, Sprint would still have a huge amount of frequencies in the 2.5 GHz band, which is perfect for 5G. Sprint alone lacked the resources to expand its currently small 5G network in large parts of the country.

In connection with T-Mobile’s resources, however, a planned nationwide 5G network should be completed much earlier. Sprint and T-Mobile pledged 97% of the U.S. population to have 5G service within three years and 99% after six years. They agreed on a number of annual, escalating penalties of up to $ 2.4 billion if they fail to meet the obligation. And by mid-2023, Dish must now offer a 5G network that covers 70% of the country’s population or face similar financial sanctions. The faster 5G expansions could also result in AT&T and Verizon expanding their 5G networks faster.

Other essential stories from Fortune:

– The strange story of Jeff Bezos’ $ 16,840 parking bill

—The post-Brexit surveillance practices in the UK could pose problems for the company

– Governments use surveillance technologies to track coronavirus victims

—As marketer A.I. to persuade you to buy

– Predict the biggest technical headlines for 2020

Find out about Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily overview of the tech business.

Advertisement