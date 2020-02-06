Advertisement

T-Mobile (TMU) – Get Report delivered stronger-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. Net earnings per share increased 16% and sales 3.8%.

Bloomberg News quoted T-Mobile CEO John Legere on the grounds that the company remains confident that a federal judge will approve the Sprint merger. (S) – Get the report

Bellevue, Wash., The No. 3 US mobile operator, earned 87 cents per share in the quarter, compared to 75 cents a year earlier. Revenue reached $ 11.88 billion after $ 11.45 billion.

A factSet analyst survey found consistent estimates of 83 cents in profit on sales of $ 11.82 billion.

During the last review, the T-Mobile share rose by 0.9%. They ended the regular trading session on Thursday at a 1.2% higher rate of $ 82.77.

Average postpaid sales of branded products per user decreased 1.1% to $ 45.79 in the quarter. This exceeded the estimate of $ 45.40 derived from the FactSet survey.

The decline reflected factors, including more promotions, including the company’s Netflix (NFLX) – Get an offer. With family plans, T-Mobile offers a free Netflix subscription.

In the fourth quarter, T-Mobile had a net increase of 1.9 million customers. This brought the total number of customers to 86 million.

The churn rate at which customers switch to other carriers was 1.01% in the quarter, an increase of 0.02 percentage points.

In its forecast, the company stated that it could not estimate the net profit for 2020. T-Mobile expected to win 2.6 million customers in the full year.

In the first quarter, T-Mobile anticipated pre-tax pre-tax costs related to the proposed Sprint merger.

The company’s proposed $ 26.5 billion Sprint merger is ongoing as a federal court in New York decides its fate. District judge Victor Marrero heard the final arguments on January 15 after ten days of testimony.

The deal would combine No. 3 T-Mobile and No. 4 Sprint and with the current wireless, AT&T (T) – Get report and Verizon. (VZ) – Get the report

While federal regulators decided to sign the contract last year, a group of attorneys general filed a lawsuit in November to block the merger.

The Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission approved the agreement if the companies sell assets to Dish Network (DISH) – Get a report so the company can set up a new carrier. The states say that this condition is not sufficient to secure competition in the mobile communications market.

On Wednesday, State Department Chief Justice Officer Makan Delrahim rejected US efforts to block the merger, Bloomberg said.

If states could prevent such an agreement, “it would destroy the ability of the parties to merge and the ability of the government to settle cases, and would really unsettle the mergers and acquisitions market,” said Bloomberg Delrahim.

