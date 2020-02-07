Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu had called for the need for a counter-narrative to all films previously broadcast, which glorified misogyny and pretended to be protection, possession and love. She said, even if it meant making a film that didn’t have the commercial viability of a film like Kabir Singh, which stood in the news for the glorification of misogyny.



In response, Taapsee said, “We’re about to change, I’m not going to give up now.” With the trailer of Taapee’s new Thappad, it looks like the actress is delivering on that promise she promised a few months ago made.

The story of Thappad revolves around Amrita, a woman who gives up her dreams to help her husband build his career. She is amazed when he hits her at a house party. And on their objection, the people around them justified the slap in the face and asked them to let go, compromise, and go on. Taapsee said: “Women have pity by nature and Amrita gives Vikram the opportunity to make up for it. If it fails again, she knows it’s an infinite loop. ”



Taapsee added that the title of her film was self-explanatory and that the woman who was insulted and abused had to decide for herself how much was enough.

