Taapsee Pannu has just proven that she is a responsible citizen. Despite her busy schedule, she came to the capital to vote for the Delhi general election. Tapsee left her parents and sister early in the morning to exercise their voting rights. After that, the whole family even posed for a picture. The actress posted the family photo in her social media handle and voted it with the heading “Pannu Parivaar”. Did you? “#VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts

After a busy day in Mumbai, Taapsee flew to the capital with her mother. She shared a picture of the escape on social media and said she was ready to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for today. After Taapsee got home after the poll, she compared the ink stains on her finger with those of her sister Shagun on social media.

In the professional field, Taapsee will soon be directed by Anubhav Sinha in Thappad. The film tells the story of a married woman who is reassessing her marriage after her husband beat her at a party. The social drama also plays Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul and Dia Mirza in significant roles.

