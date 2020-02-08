Advertisement

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the best-known stars in the B-city. The little Munchkin convinced everyone with his cute antics. The media are always looking for pictures and videos of Baby Tim. While Taimur is currently attending a game school in Mumbai, reports indicate that he will soon have to follow the Patriotic family tradition of education.

Rumor has it that Kareena wants to send Taimur to boarding school in England. This is the same school where Saif’s father, the late Mansoor Ali Pataudi, studied, and Saif, Sabaa Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. All the children studied in England and Bebo wants Taimur to follow the example.

Advertisement

However, Saif Ali Khan wants to spend more time with Taimur and doesn’t want to send his son abroad so quickly. In an interview about the same Saif, it said, “I’m a little more patient now as I try to build my career when Sara and Ibrahim are young. Since I didn’t really know what I wanted, I was a little more selfish when it came to that to give them more time. “

Advertisement