The outbreak of the corona virus in China has triggered a political will between Beijing and Taiwan, with the World Health Organization (WHO) caught in the middle.

On Thursday, Taiwan accused China of providing false information about virus infections on the island nation to the WHO after the United Nations health institute published inaccurate case data earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the WHO correctly reduced the number of reported virus cases in Taiwan to 10 of its earlier estimate of 13 (data provided by Beijing).

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control said there have been 11 confirmed cases of the virus in Taiwan so far.

However, other reports indicate that the actual number of infections in Taiwan is now 13 (which corresponds to China’s original estimate).

Despite the trivial nature of these differences, the episode has uncovered deep political wounds that have raged for decades between Taiwan and mainland China.

Taiwan is not a member of the WHO, while Beijing has long insisted that the island state is a Chinese “province” and not an independent nation. China therefore claims that it properly represents the interests of Taiwan in every global organization.

Taiwan, on the other hand, formally called the Republic of China, claims it is an independent, democratic, sovereign state that is completely separate from the People’s Republic of China.

Taiwan is also not a member of the United Nations, the parent of the WHO. But WHO treats Taiwan as part of China.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed the case numbers it reported to the WHO for Taiwan, all derived from the government of Taiwan itself. “If there are errors, the relevant authorities in the Taiwan region (then) (intentionally) notify us,” the ministry said.

Spokeswoman Joanne Ou from Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said China initially provided the WHO with incorrect information, perhaps intentionally. Ou also said that Taiwan filed a complaint with the WHO for repeatedly changing the way they refer to the island. The Geneva-based agency now calls Taiwan “Taipei and its surroundings,” but in the past has called it “Taiwan, China,” and “Taipei City,” and even only “Taipei.”

“I would like to ask the WHO, how often are you going to change the name of Taiwan? These are not our correct names. Let me repeat – our name is Taiwan, whose formal name is the Republic of China,” Ou said. WHO not to place Taiwan’s information under China, creating error after error after error. “

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has also condemned the WHO for including Taiwan as part of China.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of China – an administrative agency under the supervision of Beijing – also warned that Taiwan should not use the virus to determine its independence.

Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, said Monday: “Taiwanese countrymen are our brothers and sisters. If they encounter problems abroad, we are always ready to help. The WHO is a special UN agency that consists of sovereign states. Taiwan’s participation in the activities of international organizations such as the WHO must be properly arranged through cross-strait consultations according to the one-China principle. “

Regarding the real-world impact, Taiwan argued that the previous erroneous data on infections led to Italy and Vietnam banning both flights from Taiwan (as well as mainland China).

Vietnam’s ban was reversed after Taiwanese diplomats intervened, but Italy’s ban remains in force.

Myanmar also ordered domestic airlines to stop charter flights between the city of Mandalay and Taipei.

Taiwanese travelers face other problems. Bangladesh, for example, has stopped issuing visas on arrival to Chinese citizens, but that rule was also applied to Taiwanese citizens.

“Cases such as what is happening with Italy also show that the interests of the Taiwanese people are adversely affected by the WHO’s decision to include Taiwan as part of China,” Wu said. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of passengers that have been caught up at the airports cannot receive compensation from airlines, and certainly not from the WHO.”

Kuan-Yu Chiang, physician and president of the Taiwan Association for Global Health Diplomacy, claimed that since all virus cases in Taiwan were related to people who visited or lived in China, Taiwan itself is not part of the outbreak.

“Last week, when the WHO started publishing a world map of the epidemic using color coding to indicate the same level of severity, Taiwan got (the same) level as China. That has a direct impact on Taiwanese people and airlines that travel there, “said Chunhuei Chi, a Taiwanese-American professor at Oregon State University, who specializes in global health.

Taiwan has now temporarily banned the entry of all Chinese citizens living on mainland China.

In the meantime, the virus has led to Taiwan being more outspoken about the exclusion of the WHO.

Earlier in the week, China condemned China for trying to restrict Taiwan’s access to WHO meetings on the virus. “Making political decisions about the health and safety of people; this is, in principle, extremely common, “she said.

Ou stated that Taiwan as an island is particularly vulnerable to the deadly virus.

“Disease knows no national borders and there must be no loopholes in the worldwide prevention of epidemics,” Ou said.

Taiwan has also complained that it has not received up-to-date information about the spread of the virus from the WHO.

US politicians, including Senators Mitt Romney (R.-Utah) and Cory Gardner (R.-Colo.), Have also recently called for the immediate inclusion of Taiwan in the WHO.

On Wednesday evening, Andrew Bremberg, US ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said that “it is technically necessary for the WHO to present visible public health data about Taiwan as an affected area and to contact Taiwan’s public health authorities directly”.

In response, the Chinese delegation in Geneva expressed “strong dissatisfaction” that some countries have even raised the issue of Taiwan’s participation in the WHO.

The WHO responded to the constant spit by stating that it “has received essential information from Taiwanese authorities and will report through established channels.”

