The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its state-run propaganda newspaper, The Global Times, belittled the Taiwanese government on Friday because it asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to allow the country to participate in the global response to corona viruses.

The Global Times described Taipei as “despicable” for condemning the false WHO reports on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the island nation and demanding that the country be correct as Taiwan and not as “Taiwan, China” or “Taipei and the surrounding area” referred to as. The WHO used this to break out in its status reports this week.

Taiwan is a sovereign state and has never been part of the People’s Republic of China. Beijing claims that it is a rogue province, even though it has no power over its political infrastructure, and uses its bullying power to keep Taiwan away from the WHO and all United Nations organs. As a result, despite its proximity to China and documented cases of coronaviruses, the WHO does not share any data about the virus, helpful information and new developments or humanitarian aid with Taiwan. The United Nations insists that it communicate with China, which has no information about Taiwan, about the situation in the country and send help to China to distribute it to Taiwan.

The Global Times described Taiwan’s democratic-friendly governing party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), as “detestable” on Friday because it sent a series of messages to Twitter in which Secretary of State Joseph Wu condemned WHO and asked, “What is it? ” wrong with you? “

“It is a fundamental question,” the newspaper said to deny the existence of a sovereign Taiwan. “However, the DPP can hardly make a breakthrough with contemptible means.”

According to the report, the DPP authorities were not ashamed. Instead, they were outraged and pointed an accusing finger at the WHO. This is really bizarre! “

“While the Chinese are doing everything they can to fight the epidemic, the DPP agency and the Taiwanese independence forces are taking this opportunity to promote the island’s participation in WHO and expand its so-called diplomatic area. These are all efforts to advance Taiwan’s independence, ”the Global Times noted, not emphasizing that Taiwan is already independent and is struggling to recognize that independence, not independence itself.

“Both sides of the cross-strait are in a high phase of the epidemic. But the DPP agency has put the extremely pressing epidemic aside and played political tricks, ”the newspaper accused. “It is clear that the well-being of the Taiwanese means nothing to them.”

The Times insisted that WHO gave Taiwan a “real slap in the face” by telling the propaganda agency that it “is communicating with the Taiwanese authority through channels set out in the International Health Regulations” – which means that she only maintains contact with recognized Chinese officials.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, also insisted that Beijing handle all cases of Taiwanese corona viruses in a timely manner, but should refrain from over-insulting the government newspaper. Hua has urged “certain people in the Taiwan and US regions” to “take the epidemic as an excuse” as some politicians have asked WHO to stop excluding Taiwan from public health measures.

Hua has repeatedly referred to the country as the “Taiwan region” and insisted that Beijing “updated the region with timely updates to increase response to the cross-strait epidemic.”

“Regarding mainland Taiwan nationals who have been confirmed to be infected with the virus, we provide the Taiwan region with immediate information, the latest developments, and close contacts,” said Hua.

“I would like to emphasize again that the WHO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, which consists of sovereign states. The participation of the Taiwan region in the activities of international organizations such as the WHO must be regulated through cross-strait consultations based on the one-China principle, ”added Hua.

The “one-China principle” is China’s claim that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of that China. Taipei and Beijing have agreed on a so-called “one-China policy” that only says that there is a China in the world. Taipei claims that the Republic of China is the legitimate and Beijing is a communist deviation, and Beijing claims that the People’s Republic of China is legitimate and the government of Taipei is not.

Hua did not notice that the information that China allegedly provided to the WHO “immediately” is incorrect.

The WHO “situation report” on Wednesday incorrectly claimed that Taiwan had documented 13 coronavirus cases at a time when Taipei had only confirmed 10 and prompted some foreign governments to restrict flights to Taiwan due to false information. Taipei dismissed the report as “false news” and also condemned the WHO for wrongly calling Taiwan “Taiwan, China”.

Foreign Minister Wu was outraged by the errors and incorrect information on Twitter.

, @ WHO, what’s wrong with you? First you called us “Taiwan, China”, then you switched to “Taipei”. You have reported the confirmed cases incorrectly and are now calling us “Taipei & Surroundings”. Appearance! Taiwan is #Taiwan and not part of the #PRC. JW

– 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of China (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) February 6, 2020

“We expressed our solemn protest to WHO after Taiwan’s opposition to the matter was ignored by its Geneva office and several other channels,” said State Department spokeswoman Joanne Ou. “I want to ask WHO how often you will change the name of Taiwan. These are not our correct names. Let me repeat – our name is Taiwan, the official name of which is the Republic of China.”

