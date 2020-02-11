Advertisement

Updated: February 11, 2020

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NJ (WSYR-TV) – Ryan McMahon, a senior officer from Onondaga County, outlined plans for 2020 in his State of the County at Onondaga Community College on Monday evening.

McMahon has worked on Medicaid and tax crime, among others, on several projects that he hopes will bring in new money. One of them is a brand new multi-purpose sports complex. It would offer up to a dozen open-air turf fields and a stadium with 2,500 seats.

McMahon said it would take approximately 50 to 75 acres of land and cost more than $ 30 million. This project would need to be funded by the state, and it may be more difficult to get the money because it is a standard plan.

McMahon says two sites are currently under review. However, they hope that they can bring their plans to the state by the middle of the year so that they know how much money they will have before they start building. Only then is the location selected.

“I think we really designed an agenda for them to walk around in, and everything we do is strategic to either address a problem in the community or build on the success we already had,” said Ryan McMahon, County Executive.

McMahon told NewsChannel 9 in an earlier interview that he is heavily focused on choosing the city of Salina for the location. Many fear that the preferred network option for I-81 could affect business in this area. He said this sports complex could help reduce the impact.

Along with the complex, McMahon focused on the Loop the Lake Trail in his state. Now that he says Lake Onondaga is clean, they see it as a hub for recreation and economic growth in the community.

McMahon said progress with the New York State Fair, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview, and Onondaga Lake Park is undeniable. For this reason, they take advantage of what the lake has to offer and promise to take a loop around the entire lake, a project that the county started decades ago.

Now they are working to close the circle, hoping to complete a few sections this year. One goes through the CSX railroad bridge that connects to Creek Walk, another through the southwestern extension to Harbor Brook, and then continues on the path near Murphy’s Island, which is behind Destiny USA.

“The popular Loop the Lake Trail is sure to help take this transformation to the next level. It has proven surprisingly relaxing and economical for our county. And 2020 will be a busy year for the trail, ”said McMahon.

The district leadership also announced Monday that after years of back and forth they have reached an agreement with Honeywell that the district will acquire public ownership of more than 40 hectares of the coast around Lake Onondaga. However, approval from the district legislature is required before it is final.

