When the Delhi Assembly started on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote. He also particularly appealed to the women in Delhi to take on the responsibility of the city-state as well as for their home.

“Please cast your vote. And a special appeal to the women of Delhi – the way you take responsibility for your home, as well as the responsibility for the country and Delhi on your shoulders. All women should expand their voices and take the men with them. Discuss with them who is the right choice, ”said Kejriwal on Saturday morning on Twitter in Hindi.

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

The election for 70 constituencies in Delhi started at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 6:00 p.m. Over 1.47 million people can exercise their right to vote in polls that determine the fate of 672 candidates.

The security forces closely monitor all constituencies, and police and paramilitary personnel are on special guard in sensitive areas such as Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and Seelampuri.

According to Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO), there are over 81 lakh voters, 66.80 lakh voters and 869 third sex voters.

Prominent candidates in the fight include Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha from the AAP; four former mayors – Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram – the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of the Congress President of Delhi, Subhash Chopra.

“The people of Delhi today will vote for high quality education, health care, women’s security and good governance. I have no doubt that Delhi will lead the way in combating hate policies and set an example for the whole country. Jai Hind “Said Atishi of AAP on Twitter.

– Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 8, 2020

The votes are counted on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party hopes to repeat their outstanding performance in the latest meeting polls when they won 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had occupied all seven seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, aims to supplant the AAP as Congress strives to perform better than the last time it did in the Assembly a gap pulled surveys.

The AAP received 54.3 percent of the vote in the 2015 elections, while the BJP received 32 percent and Congress only 9.6 percent.

