Now that the dust has disappeared after her dramatic bachelor elimination, Tammy wants to clear the air once and for all. On Friday, February 7, Tammy apologized for her behavior on The Bachelor and explained that everything that fans see on their TV every Monday night is not the whole situation. The house pin – who defended her “trophy wife” on Twitter when her last episode of the show was broadcast on February 5 – discussed the entire drama in a series of tweets.

“I’m going to discuss this once and for all,” Tammy wrote on Twitter, reminding fans that The Bachelor is just “a show” above all else. “I take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone,” her messages continued. “I am very sorry for those I hurt, but my heart never came from a deliberate, evil place.” In a follow-up post, Tammy added, “We’ve all done things that we’re not proud of,” before apologizing again for her mean comments about her fellow participants. “Please listen when I say – I never meant to hurt anyone and I’m sorry.”

“My nasty 5-minute moment on TV doesn’t determine who I am. Just like your mistakes don’t determine who you are,” Tammy went on, before tackling the online intimidation she has received since the episodes of her fights with Kelsey and Mykenna. “Every one of us who took part in this show is human and some of you say bad things to us than we do to each other,” she wrote.

Tammy’s tweets also appeared to relate to the jokes she made about her time in The Bachelor in recent weeks, including one from February 5 in which she admitted that she can sometimes be ‘a bit of a bitch’. In her new tweets, the bachelor of the bachelor wrote that she “has a tendency to focus on humor in situations like these, but I try not to mourn the mistakes I’ve made in the past.”

Although it is worth remembering, as Tammy said, that The Bachelor is a highly edited show and it is difficult for viewers to know what really happened and what the result of producer manipulation was, her apology is still too much wishes about it. She may not have intended to hurt someone by starting drama, but by not raising the allegations she made against Kelsey – in particular that she had “pills” and “alcoholic tendencies” – she wipes them away as nothing more than “drama” “when they have the potential to do serious damage.

Tammy’s comments against Peter may have been worried. However, once she saw how those actions came on TV, especially the allegations against Kelsey, she could have offered more regrets for her attacks and mental health disgrace.

There is a chance that Tammy will discuss her time in the show deeper in the upcoming Women Tell All special, so maybe she will wait until then to give a more specific apology. Meanwhile, Tammy’s tweets ended one of her bachelor feuds: “ENDDD I F * CKIN LOVE CANADA OK,” she wrote, officially burying the battle ax with the entire country. Canadians can at least take comfort from the fact that their beef with Tammy is officially over.

