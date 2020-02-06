Advertisement

Tonight at The Bachelor the drama continues with the last 10 women who travel to Santiago, Chile to deepen their relationship with Peter Weber. Read on for everything that happened in Episode 6!

Hannah Ann’s one-on-one date

Hannah Ann gets the first one-on-one date and the couple explores Chile together. The 23-year-old tells about her dating history and tells Peter that she has never been in love before. Although this seems to be a red flag for Peter, he remains hopeful that he could be her first love. “The passion is there. I really felt it with her today,” he says.

Later that evening Peter seems to be hanged on the fact that she is too young to be engaged. He wonders how she is even ready to take that next step if she has never been in love and asks her what her goals are. “Do you 100% feel that this is what you want? You are 100% ready? How are you so confident?” he asks her.

“I have not found that true love in the past. I feel that the qualities and what you possess is what I wanted to have brought up,” she tells him.

Halfway through the date, Hannah sheds tears and tells him that she is struggling with this process. Peter reminds her that he doesn’t always want a perfect answer and a smile from her, he wants to see who she really is. Hannah finally opens and confesses that she falls in love with him.

Breakthrough. Of course, her openness and vulnerability justifies her a rose.

The group date

Madison, Sydney, Kelley, Natasha, Kelsey, Mykenna, Tammy and Victoria P. are invited to the group date and the girls learn that they will perform in a Spanish soap with Peter. In the soap, Kelley plays Peter’s grandmother – but she still flirts with him and hits him. Who wrote this script? This is weird and I feel uncomfortable.

Later that evening, Victoria P. only gets time with Peter and the two discuss the status of their relationship. He admits that the drama they have experienced together in recent weeks has hampered their relationship. “The only thing we can do is look ahead,” she tells him. “I just want to feel very good about us.”

But while Victoria goes on about her feelings for Peter, he admits that he is not exactly on the same page. “I don’t know if I see you as my wife. I’m so sorry, “he says.

Victoria immediately becomes defensive and tells him that he is making a mistake. “This is the last conversation we are going to have. This is not love. And that is really boring,” she says before Peter walks out.

Back in the group, Tammy Mykenna starts randomly selecting for no reason. She asks her to say that today was the best day ever, and because Tammy does not agree with her, Mykenna is clearly wrong. Logic. Tammy tells her that she is not concerned with maintaining a relationship with Peter and asks if she is here for the right reasons.

“She gets so much joy for bringing people down,” says Mykenna about Tammy. “I have no room in my heart for such people.”

Mykenna takes it upon himself to tell Peter that she has been attacked by Tammy. “Tammy came to me and said she felt I wasn’t ready for this. I think she just thinks I’m not here for the right reasons and I don’t want you to be afraid of me,” she says.

Peter doesn’t seem shocked by Tammy’s claims and Mykenna finally dries her tears. But Peter doesn’t focus on Mykenna or Tammy – it’s on Madison who gets the group date rose.

Victoria F.’s one-on-one date

The group is surprised when Victoria F. gets another one-to-one date. On the card it says: “Victoria F., I feel like we didn’t get a fair chance”, referring to her disastrous date with her ex-boyfriend Chase Rice. On the date the two go horse riding and work on deepening their connection.

But the day goes quickly from romantic to serious when Victoria opens up about how much she’s struggling in the house. She admits that she’s in her head a lot and has asked if she wants to leave. “It’s so hard when it’s in your face all the time,” she says. He reminds her that he feels very strongly for her and does not want her to go.

“I want you to be honest with yourself and honest with me,” he tells her, clearly concerned that she won’t be stuck.

Later that evening they continued their conversation from the past. He tells her that he was taken by surprise by admitting that she was not sure about the process. “It damaged my confidence and frankly made me sad,” he says. “Why can’t you just let this happen and not sabotage it?”

“Maybe I’m just not in the mood for this,” she says, before reminding her that he loves her. Victoria gets up from the table and rushes away crying and says she is going to throw up.

When she returns, she tells Peter that she likes him and is not sure why she behaves as she is. He reminds her that he cares about her and he will never stop telling her that before he offers her a rose.

The two-on-one date

Surprise, surprise … Mykenna and Tammy receive a date card with the text: “Meet me at the cocktail party before everyone arrives. Enough is enough.” It is clear that he is ready to say goodbye to one of them – but which one?

“I’m sick of the Mykenna show that uses up my time with Peter,” says Tammy, preparing for the inevitable.

The girls meet Peter and he admits that he cannot handle the constant hassle in the house. He first pulls Tammy aside and asks her what’s wrong. She tells him that Mykenna is not here for the right reasons and that she wanted to share that information with Peter. “She packed her bags for the group date. She wanted to leave,” she tells him. “I know it’s hard to hear, Peter, but this is why it annoys me. She takes it very lightly.”

But when Mykenna only gets time with Peter, she does her best to set the record straight. In the end Peter Mykenna trusts more, so that he sends Tammy home.

“I really hope you make the right choice,” says Tammy. “I would be sorry if this experience were robbed of you.”

The rose ceremony – who is going home tonight?

She may have made the two-on-one date, but Mykenna did not make the rose ceremony. Peter chose to send her home with Sydney.

The bachelor, Monday, 8 / 7c, ABC

