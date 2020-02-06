Advertisement

Queer eye star Tan France said that he had “suffered so much racism” during his stay in the UK that he would never return.

France, originally from Doncaster, but has lived in Salt Lake City, Utah for seven years, said in an interview with Grazia that after relentless racist abuse in Britain, it was easier for her to live in America.

He said, “In previous interviews when people said,” Would you ever return to the UK? “I would say,” Yes, maybe. “

But now he said, “It’s a solid No. I’ve had so much racism here and it’s just not something I want to go through myself.

“I love this country, I love what it potentially represents, but I just think that I’m not ready to be here until they solve this problem or continue where you just don’t get attacked every day.”

He added, “I’ve never been called racist in the United States. It never even happened.”

France previously said in an interview with Shortlist in 2018 that its new home, Utah, is “one of the whitest” in the U.S., adding, “So it’s a bit backwards.”

However, he said: “People are really good people – they are very cute – and I can represent so many versions of myself. This helps me to push and spread an agenda a little bit.

“You meet a brown person and I can clear up misunderstandings about the LGBTQ community.”

Tan France previously said that it would have been easier to get out than Europeans

Tan France also talked about how “brown and gay made it more difficult to get out”.

He said: “If I were Caucasian, I would have found the process easier. I have to deal with so many problems and the biggest problem is racism.

“Being out and proud can feel like a real luxury in Western culture, where people are often white and see white gays in their culture.

“You see yourself reflected and feel a feeling of acceptance. It’s a kind of privilege that people don’t know they own. “

France recently teamed up with Alexa Chung to host the new Netflix show Next In Fashion, in which 18 designers are fighting for a price of $ 250,000 and selling their designs through the online fashion mecca Net-a-Porter can.

