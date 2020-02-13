Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester are finally married after a tumultuous three months together on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé Season 7. In the February 9 episode, “Can I Get a Getness,” their unconventional wedding was shown, with matching tattoos instead of rings to Tania’s black wedding dress.

But before they tied the knot, the most controversial couple of the season sat down for a heart-to-heart about Tania’s confession that she did not consider her South African fiance as her soul mate. While Syngin almost went home after the recording, he eventually accepted her eccentric explanation for their difference of opinion on what exactly was a “soul mate”.

Tania Maduro | Tania Maduro via Instagram

Syngin said he felt “destroyed” by Tania’s comments about her soulmate

29-year-old Syngin admitted that he was considering leaving his relationship with Tania after revealing that she did not consider him a soulmate. What’s worse, the 29-year-old bartender in Connecticut thought she had already met her soulmate: her ‘first love’.

Syngin, also a bartender, told TLC producers that he was deeply saddened by Tania’s announcement, which she said had been “holding” for a long time.

When the 90-day fiancee got an astrological reading together, Tania finally told Syngin the truth.

“When Tania told me she didn’t feel like I was her soulmate, it completely destroyed me,” Syngin said.

Her announcement also made Syngin uncertain about his future with his American fiancé. “I wish we had more time [to get married], but the time is ticking,” he complained.

Tania asked Syngin to discuss the sensitive issue with her. Syngin told her he felt “super low and confused” because she revealed that she didn’t believe their relationship was written in the stars.

“I have come here and I do not know what I am doing here,” said her fiancé.

Tania said she wasn’t sure what soul mates were

But Tania insisted that the 90 Day Fiancé couple simply disagreed when it came to the definition of a “soul mate.”

“I feel that I don’t quite know what soul mates are,” she admitted. “Do people only have one soul mate? Do people have multiple soul mates? “

The TLC star said she hoped that this would not lead Syngin to cancel their marriage. “Of course this hurt him, this was a shock,” she told the producers. “But I am so sure of our love and our future.”

Finally, an aspiring herbalist, Tania argued that the issue was nothing but a difference in philosophy. She promised Syngin that she wanted to marry him and have him as her life partner, and that she had never doubted their love. Yet she did not know if they had the destiny to be together or if they had met in a previous life.

Syngin’s fiance admitted that she might be mistaken about the concept of soul mates

Tania admitted that she might be completely wrong in the end. “Maybe I’m crazy to think you’re not my soulmate,” she told Syngin, recalling the night they met.

She had flown to South Africa to meet another man, but she dropped him to go there alone. Syngin worked as a bartender in the drinking place where Tania found him, and the rest was history. The international couple was connected that night. They then spent months traveling together and living off-the-grid before they became engaged.

“I literally found you in a bar across the ocean,” the 90 Day Fiancé star recalled. “I didn’t know who or what was waiting for me in that bar.” Maybe he was her soulmate, but she just wasn’t sure.

“I know it hurts, honey. I know it really hurts, “Tania told Syngin. But she asked him to go ahead and still go ahead with the wedding.

Syngin agreed, but he still seemed nervous. “Yes, hopefully with none of those surprises anymore,” he said.