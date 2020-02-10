Advertisement

Lately, it’s Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain if there’s a couple that grabs all of your eyeballs. At the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anisa Malhotra, the two of them were pretty far out with their relationship and were always seen by each other.

When Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Ridhima Kapoor shared a family photo of the wedding scenes on Instagram today, we discovered something interesting. In the picture, the Kapoor family poses with the newlyweds and Tara is seen from Aadar’s side. Looks like things are pretty serious between them and Kapoor Khandaan also treats Tara like part of the family.

Tara and Aadar made the rumors about their bond strong when they spent their new years together in London. Now that it is an integral part of the wedding, we are sure that these were more than just rumors. Aadar made his B-Town debut in 2017 with the Qaidi Band. Tara was last seen in Marjavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in Tadap, the Hindi remake of the hit South American RX100. The film will see her across the street from Ahaan Shetty (Mana and Suniel Shetty’s son), who is ready to make his showbiz debut.

