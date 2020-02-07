Advertisement

In her latest Hallmark movie, Matching Hearts, Taylor Cole plays a professional matchmaker who takes Daniel Paevey’s Daniel as a customer, eventually realizing that he might be her perfect match. And as she revealed, her own relationship is pretty similar.

“I knew (my fiance) for two years and I just tried to put him in contact with all my friends, because he is such a great guy and he worked so, sweet and none of them,” she told TV Insider . “Then I finally thought,” Wait a minute, this is my perfect match, “so we started dating, and I actually had to get him out of the friends zone and say,” I’m actually interested. I’d like to date you. ” “

Advertisement

Here Cole is watching her film for Hallmark’s “Love Ever After” event.

Julia is quite successful at work as a matchmaker, but much less when it comes to her own love life, right?

Taylor Cole: She is just more focused on her career and is not really going to settle down because she wants all her ducks in a row and really wants to get everything right before she focuses on someone else, including adopting a dog she loves so much . (She) really takes time for her career and herself to give that priority over something else.

I love that dog. Luna was cute.

Oh my god, me too! Luna was the sweetest, the cutest. Some of the dogs you work with, up to Hollywood dogs, they are so trained, it’s like you feel bad, they’re still not dogs. They just work very hard. But this one had fun all the time on the set, simply the best energy ever. So, so sweet and so cute. Just like a giant puppy.

What makes Luna exactly what Julia needs?

It’s just that energy and that love and that unconditional bond to give each other exactly what they need, what a home is for a rescue animal. And for her, a goal and a best friend and really someone to ground her and not make the work to the end, everything is and really gives a little piece of your heart and energy and time to something else your mind more on the right place to enjoy life as opposed to just sanding through life.

How do Julia and Daniel cross each other and what are their first interactions when they get to know each other?

Julia was at a birthday party in a restaurant. At the same time, her best friend was also engaged. My friend has a business meeting with Daniel. We meet by chance, and initially (there) was just a witty little conversation and then we make eye contact and it is that immediate attraction and a little curiosity. Then of course Julia immediately goes back to matchmaking mode and puts her career first and she thinks how to set this man up, so she offers him a calling card, which is cute.

What does she see in him that would make him a good customer for her, but what does she not see that would make her realize that he is suitable for her?

In the beginning, when she meets him for the first time, she is so focused on her career that she has blinkers. She is not worried about setting herself up and even that first attraction immediately changes into: “How can I make this a good thing to get him as one of my customers and really match this man?” She only knows later that he is a very successful entrepreneur, but she is just so head-down focused on her career that any attraction that she may have initially felt was simply set aside so that she could really continue her career and make an impression on the boss.

Matching Hearts, Movie Premiere, Saturday, February 8, 9 / 8c, Hallmark Channel

Advertisement