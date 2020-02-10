Advertisement

TCL canceled its press conference on February 22 because of the corona virus.

This is not the first company to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress because LG has also canceled its press event. The difference; However, TCL will only plan to drop its keynote.

The phone manufacturers continue to plan to showcase their latest mobile devices and show them at the MWC booth on Fire Gran Via. And the company will be at the event from February 24th to 27th as planned.

TCL will continue to monitor the situation closely and report further updates.

The GSMA, which annually compiles MWC, recently emailed all attendees to inform them of health and safety measures set for the conference and the Spanish authorities. These measures include the following:

All travelers from the province of Hubai are not admitted to the event All travelers who have been to China must provide proof that they were outside of China 14 days before the event (passport stamp, health certificate). Temperature screening is implemented Participants have to certify that they have not been in contact with infected people.



There are also other security measures for the conference, including increased on-site medical care, increased cleaning and disinfection, and a no-handshake policy.

Despite these measurements, companies like LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and Amazon have announced that they will not be attending this year’s conference.

