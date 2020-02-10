Advertisement

We already reported on Sony’s decision to end MWC 2020 and referred to the outbreak of the corona virus. This happened immediately after LG and Ericsson’s announcement to cancel their respective events. TCL is now on the list when the company announced its decision to cancel the MWC 2020 press conference.

However, TCL will remain present at the conference and will have a booth. The press conference scheduled for February 22 will not take place.

Given the recent global health concerns surrounding the spread of the 2019 nCoV virus and a wealth of caution and care for our employees, customers, press and other guests, TCL Communication is canceling its global press event for MWC 2020 which was scheduled for February 22, 2020.

This decision has no impact on other MWC 2020 activities planned by the company. TCL will continue to announce the latest mobile devices and will be presenting them as planned at its booth in Fira Gran Via – Hall 3, Booth 3D11 – from February 24th to 27th.

– TCL

GSMA, the organization that runs MWC overseas, said the show is busy. The panel released an update today, assuring participants that it is taking steps to ensure the safety of all personnel.

The GSMA is moving ahead as planned today and will host MWC Barcelona from February 24-27, 2020. While the GSMA confirms that some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year while others are still thinking about the next steps, we remain strong over 2,800 exhibitors.

– GSMA

