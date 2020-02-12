Advertisement

The country’s two largest teacher unions want schools to revise or delete active target practice, claiming that they can harm students’ mental health and that there are better ways to prepare for school shooting.

The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association, along with the Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group, has called for an end to unannounced drills or exercises that simulate gun violence.

“Everywhere I travel, I hear from parents and educators that active shooters are scary for students and they can no longer concentrate in the classroom and cannot sleep at night,” said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association. “Traumatizing students while we are working to protect students from gun violence is not a solution. Therefore, if schools want to do exercises, they must take steps to ensure that the exercises do more than harm. “

The report released on Tuesday recommends that schools focus on training teachers to respond to an incident with active shooters rather than boring students.

Guidelines have also been issued for schools that choose to use exercises. This includes never simulating actual shooting. Inform parents, educators and students of each exercise in advance; Working with mental health representatives to create age-appropriate and traumatized exercises; and tracking the effects of exercises.

According to a survey by the National Center for Statistics on Education, around 95% of schools trained students in blocking procedures in the 2015/16 school year.

“In Indiana, they shot teachers with rubber pellets to feel the adrenaline of what a school shooting would feel like,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a part of Everytown. A superintendent was recently hired in California, a stranger wearing a mask to rattle the doors of classrooms without the teachers and students knowing. We saw the students pretend to be victims and lay down in the hallway with fake blood. ‘

Jean-Paul Guilbault, general manager of the Alice Training Institute, which does active target practice, said that if done correctly, they will be effective. He said his company never does surprise exercises, but believes that simulating an event is the best way to prepare for it, “and to enable students to exercise their options, whether it be locking or evacuating.”

“According to a recent study by the US intelligence agency, most school shootings lasted less than two minutes and almost half of the events investigated ended within a minute,” a written statement said. “That means it is up to us to protect ourselves for the seconds that feel as slow as a lifetime. We practice so that everyone has a plan to give people a chance to survive. ‘

