February 11, 2020, 6:45 p.m.

Maher Kawash

Updated: February 11, 2020, 7:52 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Your children have probably completed a lockdown exercise.

More than 95 percent of schools in the United States practice what to do with an active shooter. However, the two largest teacher unions believe that schools should not involve students in these exercises.

The American Federation of Teachers and the National Educators Association believe that these exercises do more harm than good to students. Especially when they don’t know when to expect. Sometimes schools across the country even try to make the exercise a reality by having actors on the floor or officers bursting down hallways.

Schools in Spokane find that too much.

“We don’t have to go to the place where people with guns or masks run around buildings and do false blood,” said Travis Hanson, director of the Deer Park school district.

However, Deer Park and Spokane School districts do not agree to remove the drill completely. Indeed, a Washington state bill would not allow this.

The bill requires state schools to do at least one exercise per month during the school year. This exercise must provide students with three functional answers: evacuation, isolation, and on-site protection.

Schools like to keep these exercises relatively simple.

“We are pretty conservative. We want to make sure that staff and students are informed before we do any type of on-site accommodation or evacuation drills so they know it’s time to go, ”said Brian Coddington of Spokane Public Schools.

A similar approach is followed in the Deer Park schools. For this reason, Hanson does not consider a change necessary.

“I think we found a really good balance,” said Hanson.

Prevention is becoming increasingly important in schools in Washington. Coddington said that students have more mental health resources available today.

