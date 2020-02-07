Advertisement

Gearóid Laighléis (L) and Anthony Nolan were attacked by a gang in Ireland. (Facebook)

Irish police arrested a teenager in connection with a “homophobic attack” that took place against a gay couple last week.

A gang attacked the gay couple – brutally beating one and stabbing the other – in an incident that hit County Kildare township.

Half of the couple posted on Facebook to share the story of the attack that took place at Newbridge station on the evening of January 31.

Gardaí officials said the teenage boy’s arrest was the second suspect interviewed by the police and he would be detained for 24 hours, gcn said.

Who was arrested?

The teenager was detained in accordance with Section 4 of the Criminal Law Act, which allows police to detain him on suspicion of assault one day after his arrest.

He was the second suspect questioned by the investigators. “A late teenage man has previously been interviewed about this attack and an investigation file is being prepared for instruction,” said a Gardaí spokesman.

Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that they treat the incident as a hate crime,

“A Garda Síochána is highly focused on improving the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes, as published in the strategy for diversity and integration of Garda 2019-2021.”

What happened in the “homophobic” attack?

Half of the couple, Gearóid Laighléis, wrote: “Me and the person I see have decided to go to Newbridge for a change today. We had a great day until we returned to Newbridge station to catch the train to his Bring space back. “

“Unfortunately, we didn’t come to his house when we were taken to the Tallagh hospital.”

He said that during the “homophobic attack” he was repeatedly kicked in the face by three people until he was on the floor, and that his partner Anthony was stabbed four times and left bleeding. He added that one of the attackers videotaped the incident.

Laighléis continued: “Never in my life would I have thought that I would kneel next to someone I was with and hold his stab wounds to stop the bleeding and keep him alive.

“I would never wish for what I experienced with my worst enemy tonight.”

He turned directly to their attackers and said, “You are a scum of the earth if you repeatedly stab an innocent guy who lives only the life we ​​deserve.”

