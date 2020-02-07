Advertisement

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – The younger of two students who shot in a school in a suburb of Denver and killed a classmate pleaded guilty on Friday.

16-year-old Alec McKinney pleaded guilty to 17 crimes, including a first-degree murder charge, under a plea agreement.

In December, a judge ruled that McKinney should be prosecuted as an adult on May 7, 2019, when he shot at the STEM School Highlands Ranch, where Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed.

19-year-old Devon Erickson did not plead guilty to the same charges McKinney was exposed to in the shootings. Erickson’s lawyers have portrayed McKinney as the ringleader who urged Erickson to participate.

Castillo was one of the students who rushed Erickson after the authorities claimed he pulled his gun in a classroom.

