A Canadian teen is praised for her honesty after delivering a bag she found on the floor that contained thousands of dollars in cash.

Kylie McDonald informed CTV News that it had noticed the package on Saturday in Milton, Ontario. In it, the 17-year-old found a number of white envelopes with a corresponding amount – and the numbers totaled around USD 30,000 (USD 22,500 in US dollars).

McDonald said she had never held that much money before.

“It was a mesh pocket and there were a few white plastic sleeves in the mesh pocket,” she told CTV News. “The first thing I thought of was” Wow, it’s like a movie scene, where you see so much money in one place at the same time. “

After making the discovery, she said she called her grandmother to pick her up and then drove her to a nearby police station to drop off the package.

Halton regional police said the teenager had found the “large sum of money” on the ground in Derry Road and in the Trudeau Drive area of ​​Milton.

A press release said the bag contained “multiple bank deposit envelopes with thousands of dollars in cash in them.”

The police said it was clear that the deposit envelopes belonged to a local company and had been accidentally dropped by an employee. The officials were able to contact the company and return the money.

