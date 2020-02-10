Advertisement

A Canadian teen is praised for her honesty after delivering a bag she found on the floor that contained thousands of dollars in cash.

Kylie McDonald informed CTV News that it had noticed the package on Saturday in Milton, Ontario. In it, the 17-year-old found a number of white envelopes with a corresponding amount – and the numbers totaled around USD 30,000 (USD 22,500 in US dollars).

McDonald said she had never held that much money before.

Advertisement

“It was a mesh pocket and there were a few white plastic sleeves in the mesh pocket,” she told CTV News. “The first thing I thought of was” Wow, it’s like a movie scene, where you see so much money in one place at the same time. “

After making the discovery, she said she called her grandmother to pick her up and then drove her to a nearby police station to drop off the package.

Halton regional police said the teenager had found the “large sum of money” on the ground in Derry Road and in the Trudeau Drive area of ​​Milton.

A press release said the bag contained “multiple bank deposit envelopes with thousands of dollars in cash in them.”

The police said it was clear that the deposit envelopes belonged to a local company and had been accidentally dropped by an employee. The officials were able to contact the company and return the money.

Frau paints hundreds of stones to find her fiance as a kidney donor

Continue reading

“The teenager immediately brought the money to the local police division,” said Staff Sergeant Paul Davies. “Police resources allowed officers to contact a company representative and return the money. The deposit envelopes were accidentally dropped by an employee,” he added.

CTV News reported that the envelopes belonged to a dental office and the owner was “grateful” to be able to return them.

The broadcaster reported that the owner, who didn’t want to be named, met with McDonald on Sunday and rewarded her with a check for nearly $ 500. McDonald said she intended to use the money to buy the computer she was saving for.

“It is such acts of honesty and civility that refresh confidence in the kindness of the majority of the youth in our community,” added Davies.

“The Halton Regional Police recognize this young woman and praise her for her honesty and integrity.” The Halton Regional Police were contacted for an additional comment.

Stock photo. A teen is praised after delivering a bag of white envelopes with thousands of dollars in cash.

Getty

Advertisement