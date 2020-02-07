Advertisement

If you’ve chosen a 3D printer and have no idea what to do with it, Teenage Engineering has a solution for you.

The company released a number of “hacks” for its Ikea Frevkens speaker range, which was launched earlier this year. These hacks are just free 3D print files that customers can use to create custom accessories for Frevkens modular speakers.

Accessories include practical additions such as handles, wheels, cup holders and stands. However, there are other fun additions that you can use to turn your Frevkens into a rooster or cannon.

The speakers vary in price and include a standard option for $ 99, a combination speaker and subwoofer for $ 199, and a portable speaker for $ 24.99. In addition, customers can get Frevken’s LED sound-activated lights and spotlights to pair with the speakers.

Ikea also sells accessories for the Frevkens lights for $ 24.99, but it looks like customers can just print their own using the files provided by Teenage Engineering.

Ultimately, the hacks from Teenage Engineering seem to be a fairly new idea that can be combined with the modular character of the speakers. There are a total of 13 hacks that users can install without glue. However, customers may need some screws or a rubber mallet to secure the hacks in place.

Interested parties can search all hacks on the Teenage Engineering website. If you want to buy some of the Frevkens speakers, you can find them at Ikea.

Source: The Verge

