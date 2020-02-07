Advertisement

A teenager was shot and killed while on Facebook Live, Tuesday near his home in New York, is now looking for the police.

Around 6.45 pm the police responded to a 911 phone call about a male shot in Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. When they arrived on site, the police found 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound in his head.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital where, according to police, he was declared dead.

“I just miss my son,” Debra Dickey, Jeremiah’s mother, told CNN. “I shouldn’t sob here while they still roam free.”

Dickey said there was no way to know that such a thing could happen to her son, especially during live streaming on Facebook. She described her son as a loving child with a good heart who enjoyed doing things for others.

In a statement to CNN, Facebook confirmed that they had removed Jeremiah’s video from their platform.

In the now deleted Facebook Live video, Jeremiah knocked from a car for about 35 seconds to a song. After Jeremiah looks around quickly, five continuous gunshots can be heard ringing in the air.

“This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

The NYPD told CNN that they know nothing about the video and could not confirm whether the recordings were made on Facebook Live.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

