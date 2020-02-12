Advertisement

A gay writer is left with a broken nose and cheekbones after six teenagers brutally attacked him in a “homophobic” attack.

Irish author Gavin McCrea was in Dartry Park in Rathmines, Dublin, around 6 p.m. on February 1, when he was attacked by the group of boys, the Irish Times reports.

McCrea had just left the library at University College Dublin (UCD), where he had sent the manuscript of his new novel to his publisher – a novel that took five years to write.

The author spoke to his uncle on the phone about his planned trip to Berlin, where he wanted to celebrate the completion of his novel when the group of boys addressed him. They started using “homophobic” insults and threw stones at him.

The boys ran away when the gay writer stopped cars to get rid of them. But that wasn’t the end of his ordeal. A quarter of an hour later, when he was still walking, the same group of boys attacked him from behind. He was beaten and kicked and had broken his cheekbones and nose during the attack.

Gardaí treat the incident as a possible hate crime, but no arrests have been made. They ask everyone with information to report.

Gay author Gavin McCrea left Ireland after being exposed to homophobic bullying in childhood.

Gavin McCrea, who has spent most of his adult life abroad, spoke to the Spanish publication El País about the attack.

In the interview, the author said he was uncomfortable going public about the attack, but found that “it was the right thing to die for.”

“I was massively bullied between the ages of 10 and 20. After that I left Ireland and vowed never to return. Now I have taken up these old experiences again. It was pretty intense, ”he said.

He also said the attack made him feel “deja vu” because his attackers were the same age as his childhood bullies.

McCrea was “overwhelmed” by the love and support he has received since the attack, but disappointed when he received a $ 100 bill from the hospital where he was admitted with his injuries. He said the bill made him “angry” and it felt like “the last kick”.

McCrea’s attack is not an isolated case in Ireland, where a number of high-profile attacks against LGBT + have made headlines in recent months.

On January 31, a gay couple was violently attacked at Newbridge train station in Co Kildare. Half of the couple was kicked in the face while the other was stabbed.

Gearóid Laighléis wrote in a Facebook post that his partner Anthony had been stabbed four times while one of the attackers was filming the incident.

“Never in my life would I have thought that I would kneel next to someone I was with and who held his stab wounds to stop the bleeding and keep him alive,” he wrote.

“I would never wish for what I experienced with my worst enemy tonight.”

Last October, Marc Power made an appointment with a man on Grindr in an Odeon movie theater, but was instead greeted by a group of teenagers who hit him with hammers.

“You tried to kill me with these weapons,” Power wrote in a Facebook post shortly after the attack.

“You tried to hit me on the head with hammers. They didn’t make it, but I was hospitalized with facial injuries and my car was destroyed. “

In September, a Brazilian living in Dublin, Danilo Matta, was attacked with steel bars after kissing his friend goodbye in front of his own apartment.

Ireland’s outdated hate crime legislation complicates convictions.

After the flood of known homophobic attacks, the Irish Department of Justice announced in October that it was conducting research into international best practices in the area of ​​hate crime legislation. The department also said they would launch a public consultation process.

The country has overhauled hate crime legislation, which means that it is extremely difficult to convict people for hate crime. Current legislation also means that the country has limited statistics to combat LGBT + hate crime.

The current legislation – the Incitment to Hatred Act 1989 – is not appropriate, activists claim. The Irish Times reported in 2017 that the law has only resulted in five convictions since its inception.

The law precedes the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland and makes it punishable to create or distribute racist, homophobic or discriminatory material. The convicts face up to two years in prison and a fine of 10,000 euros.

