Patna: RJD chairman Tejashwi Yadav Monday urged the center to “immediately file a petition for review” to deal with the Supreme Court ruling that government agency reservation is not a fundamental right.

The opposition leader also criticized Bihar’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan, and Ramdas Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India, for failing to clarify their position on the issue.

“The government should either petition the Supreme Court for a review, or make changes to the constitution at Parliament’s ongoing session to make a reservation on a fundamental right. If the government in the center fails to meet our demands, we will protest both in parliament and on the street, ”said Yadav.

The RJD, which has held a number of meetings in Patna to develop strategies for the Bihar Assembly elections, also hinted that the party could use the reservation plank against the NDA government.

“The reservation is a constitutional provision, and if it is not followed, how will our country develop. Heads of state or government such as Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Ramdas Athawale, who have helped the BJP to lift the reservations, should also clarify their position on the issue, ”Yadav said in a tweet on Monday.

In another hard tweet against the BJP, he said: “Why do the BJP and the NDA want to lift the reservations? Aren’t Dalits, Backwards and Tribals Hindus? Why does the BJP want to lift the reserve of these disadvantaged Hindus? “

Bihar Assembly elections are slated to take place later this year. RJD sources said that to strengthen his party’s voter base in the state, Mr. Yadav is likely to launch a nationwide tour to spread the failure of the NDA government.

