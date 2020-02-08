Advertisement

Tekashi 6ix9ine is accused by a guy who claims that the rapper jacked up his vocals to spice up a track above the 0:01 mark … and the evidence seems to be online right now.

An artist named Yung Gordon filed a lawsuit against T69, his 10K Projects label, and others, claiming that he had recorded a radio drop – a short audio recording used to plug in a station, company, or artist – at the beginning of songs – for an org , called Take Money Promotions … which he passed, contacted him in 2016 with the request. Yung Gordon says that he is happily committed.

According to documents received from TMZ, Gordon claims a few years later … Tekashi dropped a song called “Stoopid” mentioning his 9-second drop – something he claims never to be asked, let alone because signed off on via Tekashi or TMP.

Well, says Gordon, some versions of the song that have been released on various streaming platforms since then actually did its abyss. Others, however, don’t have it … according to the documents. A typical example, according to Gordon, is the current Stoopid music video on YouTube.

The video starts with a man who says what Gordon claims to have recorded in his lawsuit … “You know, it’s boy Yung Gordon. // You rock with Take Money Promotions. // Aye Take Money Promotions , give them the new s *** no foo s ***. let’s go !! “The TMP connector lights up for about 20 seconds and fits into the beginning of Tekashi’s song.

‘Stoopid’ has generated over 180 million views and countless streams, which means it earns a significant amount of money. Gordon wants that to be cut – he asks a judge for damages and to immediately remove all ‘Stoopid’ recordings with his voice.

