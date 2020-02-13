In OpenSignal’s latest report on mobile experiences in Canada, Telus is the winner of the Big Three in almost all of the categories examined.

Telus took first place in terms of download speed, upload speed, latency, video and 4G availability. However, it was closely related to Rogers in the Voice App Experience category.

“While Opensignal users have seen improvements in their network experience across all three Canadian operators, it is important to note that Telus has managed to outperform its competitors in most of the metrics analyzed by Opensignal,” the report said.

In terms of download speed, Telus took first place with 75 Mbit / s. The report states that this was one of the fastest results that OpenSignal has seen worldwide. Bell came close at 69 Mbps, while Rogers reached 51.2 Mbps.

In terms of upload speed, Telus averaged 12.8 Mbit / s, Bell 11.8 Mbit / s and Rogers 11.7 Mbit / s.

In terms of latency, the lower the number, the better the latency, which means that there are fewer delays when using apps. Telus won 40.3 milliseconds, Bell followed 41.3 milliseconds, and Rogers followed 45.2 milliseconds on average.

Telus scored 77 percent in the video experience, Bell followed with 75.6 percent and Rogers with 70.2 percent.

“In our 4G video experiences category, Telus scored an even higher score of 78.5, which is in the“ Excellent ”range (75-100). Bell just finished second with a score of 77.9. Rogers achieved a score of 73.5, which places him in the “very good” category, “the report says.

In terms of 4G availability, Telus came first with 92.7 percent, Bell with 92.1 percent and Rogers with 91.2 percent. The report shows that all three operators exceeded the 90 percent mark when only Telus hit that mark in the previous OpenSignal report in August 2019.

In the voice app experience, Telus reached 81.2 percent and was connected to Rogers, who reached 80.9 percent. Bell followed with 80.6 percent. The report emphasizes that all three operators achieved a “good” ranking with values ​​over 80.

OpenSignal runs its reports by collecting individual measurements from over 100 million devices worldwide every day. The company independently analyzes the experiences of mobile users with network operators.