According to Scotiabank’s analysis, Canadian telecommunications provider Telus is expected to deliver positive results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

According to the bank’s telecommunications analyst, Jeff Fan, the network operator is expected to have 74,000 new customers. In comparison, the carrier recorded around 84,000 new customers in the telephone network in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The churn rate of mobile phones is expected to be 1.12 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of four basis points compared to 1.08 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. The churn rate is the percentage of subscribers who cancel their subscriptions within a month.

Phone ARPU (average revenue per user) is also expected to be $ 59.71, compared to $ 60.30 in the fourth quarter of 2018. This corresponds to a decline of one percent.

Telus’ phone ABPU (average billing per user) is expected to be $ 72.70 compared to $ 72.19 a year ago. This corresponds to a decrease of 0.2 percent.

Fan predicts 2.4 percent revenue growth in mobile services, which “represents an acceleration in service revenue versus 2 percent in the third quarter, which could be aggressive this quarter given the competitive environment.”

Telus is expected to release its fourth quarter 2019 results on February 13.

