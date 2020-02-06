Advertisement

Vancouver-based national telecommunications company Telus plans to increase daily fees for its US and international Easy Roam packages.

According to MobileSyrup, the change will take effect on April 1, 2020. Both daily fees will be increased by $ 0.99. In other words, it costs $ 8.99 a day for U.S. Easy Roam and $ 12.99 per day for International Easy Roam after the change.

Telus confirmed the upcoming price change for MobileSyrup and provided the following email statement:

Advertisement

“We are continuously developing our Easy Roam services to offer our customers a wider choice. In 2019, we added 31 new destinations in the U.S. and abroad, in total in over 190 countries worldwide. We are proactively notifying our customers of their February and March bills that Easy Roam will be more expensive in the U.S. from $ 8 to $ 8.99 per day in the U.S. and internationally from $ 12 to $ 12.99 per day from April 1. Easy Roam is an optional service that allows customers to use their data plan and speak indefinitely and send text messages when they are outside the country. You also only pay for the days you use your phone. Customers can remove Easy Roam from their account at any time by logging into their TELUS account online at telusmobility.com/mytelus or using the My TELUS app. “

Will the change affect me?

The document states that the new price only applies in certain cases. Initially, both new customers that are activated with Telus and existing customers that are renewed with Telus will be converted to the new Easy Roam prices. In addition, existing customers who add Easy Roam to their plan for the first time or remove the Easy Roam feature and then add it again will see the new prices.

The change does not affect customers who currently have a contract with Telus. In addition, the Telus documentation indicates that customers who participated in the November Easy Roam price increase and increased the fee to $ 8 per day will not be affected by this change.

Customers who have monthly (no contract) contracts with Telus and who have an earlier version of Easy Roam will see prices rise to $ 8.99 and $ 12.99 for US and international Easy Roam, respectively.

Telus will inform customers of the increase in bills for February and March. In addition, the airline will send an email notification of the increase to selected customers in February and March.

MobileSyrup also asked if the change also affects Koodo customers using Easy Roam.

For those who are not familiar with Easy Roam, the add-on offers customers access to their data from their monthly schedule and unlimited conversation and text options for 24 hours. In addition, Telus Easy Roam limits to $ 120 and $ 180 per billing cycle for roaming in the U.S. and abroad.

For comparison, at the time of writing, both Rogers and Bell charge $ 8 a day for their US roaming counterpart and $ 12 a day for their international roaming counterpart.

Advertisement