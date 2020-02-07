Advertisement

Telus is relaunching its $ 75/20 GB action plan.

Over the past weekends, the Vancouver-based national telecommunications company has released deals worth USD 75/20 GB. This time the deal expires on Monday, February 10th.

The action plan replaces the usual $ 75/10 GB peace of mind plan. Like the usual offer, the new advertising plan includes 20 GB of high-speed data consumption. As soon as customers exceed this upper limit, Telus throttles the data to a maximum speed of 512 kbps. However, customers can continue to use them without incurring additional fees.



The plan also includes unlimited nationwide calls, unlimited text, image and video messages, voicemail, call notification, call waiting and conference calls.

This advertising plan should not be confused with Telus’ $ 85 / 20GB plan, which started earlier this week and will also expire on February 10. It is a Peace of Mind Connect plan that includes data access for connected devices such as smartwatches or tablets.

Typically, Telus customers must subscribe to the Peace of Mind Connect Plus plan for $ 100 a month to receive 20 GB of data. However, with these promotions, customers get 20 GB for $ 85 or $ 75 a month, which means significant savings.

If you have not yet received this action plan, you have the option to do so now. Visit the Telus website for more information.

