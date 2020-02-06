Advertisement

Telus is expanding its RCS support to include other devices, including the Pixel 4 series and eligible LG smartphones.

The network operator informed MobileSyrup that all Google and LG devices that meet the criteria will have access to “Next-Gen Messaging” – the so-called Rich Communication Services (RCS) – from February 5. The RCS support rollout also applies to the Flooder brands Koodo and Public Mobile from Telus.

This means that the Pixel 4, which had no access to RCS at the start with Telus or its brands, now has RCS. MobileSyrup has already received some reports from Pixel 4 owners on the Telus network who have access to RCS. It’s worth noting that Telus and its brands previously only supported the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series, so the Pixel 3a should now also have RCS.

Advertisement

Pixel 4 and 4 XL owners with Telus and its Flanker brands as well as Rogers and its brands should now have RCS. Bell and its Flanker brands, however, have not yet added an RCS for pixel devices at the time of writing.

Telus criteria for RCS support on Google and LG devices are as follows:

A wireless monthly schedule from Telus with data or an active Wi-Fi connection

Android 5.1 Lollipop or higher

Android Messages 4.3 or higher

Telus customer or business / corporate accounts

Telus customers who meet these criteria should have access to RCS on their Google or LG smartphone.

MobileSyrup can also confirm that RCS is also available to Koodo customers. A Pixel 4 XL that we tested with Koodo had access to RCS, but my Pixel 4 with Koodo still doesn’t have access.

If you open Android messages on most devices, tap the “Overflow” menu in the top right, and then tap “Settings”> “Chat functions”, you should find out whether you are connected. If chat features are missing, you may not meet the criteria for RCS. Telus plans to update its website with device tutorials to help users navigate these settings.

More information about RCS can be found on the Telus website.

Advertisement