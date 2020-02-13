Vancouver-based national airline Telus reported 130,000 new customers to mobile customers in the fourth quarter of 2019, which corresponds to a total of around 10.2 million mobile customers across Canada.

In the Telus results report, the mobile operator divides the number into 70,000 net accesses for mobile phones and 60,000 net accesses for mobile devices.

The mobile operator claims that its mobile subscriber base has grown by 5.5 percent from more than 10 million in the past twelve months. This reflects a 3.2 percent increase in the mobile subscriber base to over 8.7 million and a 22 percent increase in the mobile subscriber base to almost 1.5 million.

Devices connected to mobile devices are devices other than mobile phones with a SIM or IMEI number. These data-centric devices include tablets, smart home devices, internet keys, wearables and connected automotive systems.

Telus’ churn rate for mobile phones was 1.20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.11 percent in the same period last year. The churn rate is the percentage of subscribers who cancel their subscriptions within a month.

The airline says this reflects the increased intensity of competition during the campaign’s promotional period.

“The increase in the churn rate of mobile phones has been partly due to the use of our innovative financing program for Telus Easy Payment devices, endless data plans from Peace of Mind, bring-it-back and Telus Family Discount offers that focus on the implementation of initial customer initiatives , mitigated and retention programs as well as our leading network quality, ”wrote the network operator.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Telus’ ARPU (average revenue per user) was $ 59.29, a decrease of 1.7 percent. The ABPU (average billing per user) was $ 72.79, a decrease of 0.1 percent.

Telus’ net income of $ 379 million increased 3 percent compared to the same period last year.

The airline’s executive vice president and CFO notes that Telus fiber construction is nearing completion and that “investments are also preparing our development to 5G, where an expansive and deep fiber footprint continues to make TELUS ‘broadband network the best in the world will count. “

It should be noted that the network operator has not yet selected a 5G provider.